Moab, UT

Local Business Grants Open July 1st!!!

By DJ Honeywine
kzmu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand County Economic Development is excited to announce its MOAB! Tourism and STAR Business Grants, both...

www.kzmu.org

kzmu.org

Community Rebuilds Essentials: How We Build Sustainable, Affordable Homes

Location: Community Rebuilds, 150 S 200 E, Moab, UT. In the past 12 years, we’ve learned a lot about building with sustainability and affordability at the forefront. This crash course will squeeze that knowledge into an action-packed five-day overview, complete with lectures, guest speakers, tours, and hands-on experiential learning opportunities. Topics in this course will include natural building techniques, working with local policies, and living with your home with sustainability and community in mind. On top of all that, residential participants will have the opportunity to stay in our straw bale Bunkhouse for eight nights, leaving plenty of extra time to enjoy the incredible desert landscape and experience Moab. Residential, non-residential, and day passes available.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Limestrong Plaster Volunteer Workshop

Join us on the Moab Area Community Land Trust to learn how to apply Limestrong plasters in our homeowners’ bathrooms! This workshop will be available on both June 12 and June 15, and participants may attend either day (or both). Pack a lunch, wear clothes you can get dirty, and get ready to have some fun! This is a great opportunity to serve the Moab community and learn about eco-friendly lime plasters. This workshop is free to attend. Register form available on our website.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Tadelakt Tile Making Workshop

Tadelakt is a beautiful and ancient Moroccan plaster technique known for its required attention to detail and smooth finish. In this workshop, participants will learn about the various steps of working with tadelakt while making their own tile to take home with them!. $50 Registration fee, payable via cash, check,...
MOAB, UT
utahstories.com

Activities and Events June 2022

June 10-11 Kokopelli Relay. This is a bicycle relay from Moab to St. George. A member of each team must be in the saddle at all times while the rest of the team rests and refuels. With a total distance to 530+ miles over and through some of the most scenic landscapes in Utah, including two national parks, the race starts at Grand County High School, 608 Fourth E St. in Moab and finishes at Unity Park in Ivins, Utah, near St. George. Teams will consist of 4 to 8 cyclists unless otherwise approved. Click here for more information.
MOAB, UT
Lincoln Report

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.
UTAH STATE
kzmu.org

How to Make Peace: An Evening with Barbe Chambliss

Location: Grand County Public Library Courtyard, 257 E. Center St. Barbe Chambliss, professional mediator, psychotherapist, organic farmer and author of “Women Peacemakers: What We Can Learn from Them” will speak about bringing forth conscious acts of peace in a progressively chaotic world, and share stories about the women in her book. Free!
GRAND COUNTY, UT
kzmu.org

William Tyler & Twilight Zephyr – This Week in Moab

Musician William Tyler spent the month of May in Green River, Utah as an Epicenter Frontier Fellow. During that month, he created a radio play called Twilight Zephyr. It’s an audio collage made up of field recordings, live guitar compositions, narration and more. On the latest This Week in Moab, we speak with Tyler about composing this piece, his time in rural Utah, and getting to know the wind element in the desert. After the interview, Twilight Zephyr! The play begins just after 26 minutes. Get ready for sounds illuminating themes of both vastness and closeness.
MOAB, UT
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
