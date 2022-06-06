Local Business Grants Open July 1st!!!

Location: Community Rebuilds, 150 S 200 E, Moab, UT. In the past 12 years, we’ve learned a lot about building with sustainability and affordability at the forefront. This crash course will squeeze that knowledge into an action-packed five-day overview, complete with lectures, guest speakers, tours, and hands-on experiential learning opportunities. Topics in this course will include natural building techniques, working with local policies, and living with your home with sustainability and community in mind. On top of all that, residential participants will have the opportunity to stay in our straw bale Bunkhouse for eight nights, leaving plenty of extra time to enjoy the incredible desert landscape and experience Moab. Residential, non-residential, and day passes available.
