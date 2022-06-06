100 inmates graduate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Folks in Louisville will have to be in their homes at night for now. Police Chief Sean Holidness says it's in an effort to reduce crime in the city. He says, since the weekend, the city has had a drive-by shooting where three cars were hit, two stolen vehicles, two guns taken off of juveniles and at least five car burglaries.

LOUISVILLE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO