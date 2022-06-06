ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

100 inmates graduate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman

By Joey Fogas
vicksburgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25, the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman graduated 100 inmates. The Mississippi Department of Corrections...

vicksburgnews.com

Comments / 26

rosie mushatt
4d ago

now if the other prison follow the same path, instead of doggie them out, george country want even respond to inmates. some people make mistakes and they treat everyone the same thats not right

Reply
10
Patricia Sarazin
4d ago

that is wonderful proud of all of you. Go forward and have great life

Reply(1)
13
George Keys
3d ago

congratulations To all of you men and May the Lord continue to bless you all just trust in the Lord session Proud Of You All..Be Strong,Be Bless.

Reply
2
Related
wcbi.com

The Mississippi Governor’s School has returned to MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – High School students from across Mississippi are getting a taste of the college experience. After a 2 year hiatus, The Mississippi Governor’s School has returned to the campus of Mississippi University for Women. Governor’s School is a 2-week residential honors program that offers a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Parchman, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman who reportedly killed man in midnight shooting apparently knew victim intimately. Victim identified by police.

The Oxford woman charged with first-degree murder apparently knew the victim intimately. Police charged Alexandria Griste, 29, of Oxford with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that took place around midnight on South Lamar Boulevard. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Corey Lyles, 29, of Abbeville. According to...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Former Clarksdale Public Utilities cashier accused of embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested the former lead cashier for the Clarksdale Public Utilities. According to State Auditor Shad White, Shoral Bounds was indicted for embezzlement by a Coahoma County grand jury. A $182,771.97 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest. Bounds is accused of embezzling […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Drivers get ready to go around and around in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss — Officials in Tate County, Mississippi, are working to improve infrastructure in the area. They're getting two new roundabouts on Main Street in Senatobia paid for by the state. ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley spoke with the mayor of Senatobia and the director of the Economic Development Foundation...
SENATOBIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#State Of Mississippi#Mdoc
hottytoddy.com

Learn More About Human Trafficking at Mississippi Exchange Club Conference

The Mississippi District Exchange Clubs will hold its 101st annual Convention at the Courtyard by Marriott in Oxford. The convention will be held June 17-19. The Mississippi District, which consists of more than 600 members in 29 clubs across the state, is part of the National Exchange Club, a 111-year-old service organization, focusing on youth, community service, Americanism and the prevention of child abuse.
breezynews.com

Capital Murder and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

BRETT T POSEY, 33, of Lake, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,000. BRANDY S RILEY, 35, of Potts Camp, Contraband in Prison, Conspiracy – Controlled Substances Law, MDOC. Bond $20,000, $10,000. TORREGUSS L STEVENSON, 46, of Canton, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO....
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WREG

One arrested after man beaten to death in Panola County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection with homicide in Panola County, Mississippi. According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, two people dropped Como resident Carlos Burton off at Baptist DeSoto Hospital after he had been physically assaulted on March 21. Burton later died of his injuries. The Como Police Department asked the […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
breezynews.com

Wray resigns as Kosciusko Chief of Police

Kosciusko Chief of Police Chris Wray has resigned. According to Mayor Tim Kyle, the Board of Aldermen accepted Wray’s resignation Wednesday afternoon during a special board meeting. Kyle said Wray’s resignation was effective at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, but did not mention if an interim had been appointed to...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Triple murder suspect found guilty

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County jury has found Clark Allen Jr. guilty of capital murder. Allen was accused of killing Demario Snell, Mauricio Nance, and Tyshun Fields in Artesia in January 2018. The verdict follows a busy day in court that saw Allen take the stand in his...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Curfew in effect in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville is now under a nightly curfew. Mayor Will Hill, under the advisement of the administration of the Louisville Police Department, has. determined that due to recent gun violence and property crimes, a state of emergency exists in the city. As a...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Murder suspect arrested in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Montgomery County continues to look into a recent murder case. The Winona Times reported the deadly shooting happened early Monday morning, June 6 in the 200 block of Cameron Street in Winona. An eyewitness told the police that Usher Sawyer III called Kevin...
WINONA, MS
wtva.com

City of Louisville now under a curfew

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Folks in Louisville will have to be in their homes at night for now. Police Chief Sean Holidness says it's in an effort to reduce crime in the city. He says, since the weekend, the city has had a drive-by shooting where three cars were hit, two stolen vehicles, two guns taken off of juveniles and at least five car burglaries.
LOUISVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy