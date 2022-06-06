ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch ‘Irma Vep’: Where to Stream the Alicia Vikander Series

By Maddie P
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrma Vep, the 1996 cult classic movie is getting a 21st-century television adaptation featuring Alicia Vikander in the titular role. Irma Vep is written and directed by Olivier Assayas, who also created the cinematic version in 1996. The story of the Irma Vep miniseries takes from the original movie...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Estranged Sisters Movie Begins Production

Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Guillermo Del Toro

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro is known for his gorgeous, poetic films, usually in the fantasy and horror genres. His movies range from cult classics (Pan's Labyrinth) to Hollywood blockbusters (Hellboy) and Oscar darlings (The Shape of Water). Like many great directors, Del Toro is also an avid film fan....
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Comfort Movies To Watch When While Under The Weather

Everybody feels a little under the weather occasionally, it’s part of life. So when life gives you poor health, what is the best solution? Well, after a doctor's visit and some enriching broth, the best thing to do is settle on the couch with a perfect movie. But the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Macaigne
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Olivier Assayas
Person
Carrie Brownstein
Person
Maggie Cheung
Collider

'Blasted' Trailer Reveals a Laser Tag Game Gone Wrong

Laser tag is about to go extreme before the month is over. Or at least this is the premise of Blasted, a Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy movie that is based on a real-life UFO event that happened in Hessdalen, Norway. The story follows a group of childhood friends who gather for a game of laser tag, but things take a wild turn when the game is interrupted by an alien invasion. Luckily for them, lasers are the aliens’ weakness, but this doesn’t mean it will be easy to get rid of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

6 Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Jim Cummings

From video games, narrations, features, and TV, Jim Cummings is the definition of an iconic voice actor. Deserving of some lifetime achievement recognition, Cummings IMDb filmography lists 582 different projects where he stepped behind the microphone to bring a barrage of characters to life, beginning in 1983 when he began his successful career as the voice of Winnie the Pooh.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in June 2022

June feels like a devotedly character month, not so much with changing temperatures and environment, but with determining, or attempting to, who we are, what we are capable of, and how we show all of this to the outside world. These seven films, new to Hulu this month, interrogate the limits of our ability to be straight-forward in our goals and seeing through desire, demonstrating that things are often what they seem, and then some.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Television#American#French#Les Vampires#Hbo
Collider

The Cast of 'Supernatural', Where Are the Actors Now?

The Winchester Saga isn't finished, even if the show Supernatural ended two years ago. The Winchesters will follow John and Mary Winchester and how they started the family business of hunting supernatural creatures before passing it down to Sam and Dean. Supernatural(2005 - 2020 ) focused on Sam (Jared Padalecki)...
TV SERIES
Collider

9 Other Blumhouse Horror Slashers to Watch Ahead of They/Them

1980s icon and national treasure Kevin Bacon has just been cast in Blumhouse productions' upcoming queer horror set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Sounds very "kill your gays" trope, you say? While this may have been our first thought too, the setting does present the opportunity for some "good for them" revenge moments, and in 2021 they produced the powerful documentary Pray Away about this very issue.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Disney Channel Stars Who Starred In Horror Movies

Disney Channel stars are known to be polished, angelic, and the definition of innocence during their stints on the network, so it may come as a shock to find out that several former Disney kids went on to star in horror movies. What better way to break free from the...
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best One-Man Armies in Cinema

They’re the heroes of the cheesiest and over-the-top 8'0s action movies. They have some of the most quoted one-liners. And they’re the bad guys’ worst nightmare. Cinema’s one-man (and one-woman) armies take on thieves, terrorists, assassins, super villains, minions, and hoards of the undead with infinite ammo and a supernatural knack for wit.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
Collider

'Miranda's Victim' Adds Five to Cast Including Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Quinn, and More

Michelle Danner's court drama feature Miranda's Victim has officially rounded out its massively stacked roster with five more high-profile additions per a report from Deadline. The Resident star Emily VanCamp headlines the latest castings which also include Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano, Brent Sexton, and Josh Bowman. Together, they'll join the film's lead Abigail Breslin along with the previously announced ensemble of Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan, and Taryn Manning.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best 'Family Guy' Episode Of Every Season, According To IMDb

Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Scream's Neve Campbell Will Endure As a Horror Icon

The upcoming new Scream film, the sixth in the franchise following the most recent Scream 5, is going to be moving forward without its biggest returning star. Neve Campbell, Sidney Prescott herself, announced on Monday that she won’t be coming back as she “felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” The announcement was both a rather surprising and disappointing one. Considering her integral role in the series up to this point, one would have thought she would have been welcomed back with open arms for however long she wanted. While it's still exciting to see what Campbell will bring to other future projects, she was the face of Scream for decades and remains the most essential part of the series. From the very beginning, when the late Wes Craven first introduced audiences to the notorious Ghostface in 1996, she was there to lead us through each phase of the story with a confidence that will be sorely missed in the ongoing story.
MOVIES
Collider

From Jim McNulty to Ervin Burrell, Where Is ‘The Wire’ Cast Now?

Hailed as one of the best television shows of all time, The Wire is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Each season took on a new form of corruption including the drug trade, politics, the schools, the docks, and the media. The series took the basic cop show format and took it to a whole new level. Throughout the series, we saw actors before they hit mega-stardom such as Idris Elba who portrayed Stringer Bell, and Michael B. Jordan who appeared as young dealer Wallace in Season One. There was also an assortment of character actors such as Pablo Schreiber, Glynn Turman, Amy Ryan, Chad Coleman Reg E. Cathey, and Chris Bauer whose faces pop up all over the place these days. The Wire also introduced the world to one of the most infamous and beloved characters in television history; Omar Little. Portrayed by the late, great, Michael K. Williams, Omar was intoxicating, complex, and utterly devastating. The lack of Primetime Emmy’s for this series will always be an astounding oversight in the history of television and just goes to prove how ahead of its time The Wire really was.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

10 Lesser-Known Inspiring Documentaries to Watch On Netflix

Everybody has a desire to travel and breathe new air, and see new landscapes, cultures, and horizons. A wonderful way to do it around the world without spending a lot of money is through documentaries, expanding your knowledge of other places that you may not have known about or had only superficially heard of.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Top 10 Best 'Law & Order: SVU' Guest Stars Ranked

Although the leading cast of a TV show is what keeps fans engaged, the storylines would not be the same if it weren’t for the guest stars. They bring life to the plot and help keep the show relevant and viewers on their toes. For 23 seasons, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, one of the best TV spinoffs ever, has had some of the most memorable guest stars.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 'Top Gun' References in 'Maverick' That Will Leave You Feeling Nostalgic

For all intents and purposes, the first Top Gun movie is generally considered corny, campy, and not particularly great, despite a faithful cult following. So, audiences were surprised when its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, built on that flimsy basis, is an intelligent, emotional, and self-aware sequel. Maverick is full of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy