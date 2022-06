GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette will shut off water from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 for some residents in the northwest part of the city. As part of the Foothills Boulevard Pavement Management 2022 project, Gillette is replacing water valves and closing valves at Foothills Boulevard east of Lafayette Drive, at Foothills Boulevard east of Greenway Drive, and at Nogalas Way and Greenway Drive, according to a June 6 city document.

