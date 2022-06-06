ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Clip Features the Hotel Obsidian

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Geeked Week, Netflix released a new clip for Season 3 of the hit drama The Umbrella Academy. It introduces Hotel Obsidian, the tempory base of the Hargreeves siblings while they deal with life in a new timeline. After messing with time and space in Season...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in June 2022

Happy Pride, everyone! It’s finally June, and Disney+ is indeed busting out all over with Jedis and superheroes and Space Rangers and teens eager to find themselves. In addition to new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ has plenty of fresh content coming this month to ease us into the summer ahead. Mark your calendars accordingly, and enjoy!
MOVIES
Collider

The Cast of 'Supernatural', Where Are the Actors Now?

The Winchester Saga isn't finished, even if the show Supernatural ended two years ago. The Winchesters will follow John and Mary Winchester and how they started the family business of hunting supernatural creatures before passing it down to Sam and Dean. Supernatural(2005 - 2020 ) focused on Sam (Jared Padalecki)...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hopper
Person
Steve Blackman
Person
Aidan Gallagher
Person
Robert Sheehan
Person
David Castañeda
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
TV SERIES
Collider

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Estranged Sisters Movie Begins Production

Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Guillermo Del Toro

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro is known for his gorgeous, poetic films, usually in the fantasy and horror genres. His movies range from cult classics (Pan's Labyrinth) to Hollywood blockbusters (Hellboy) and Oscar darlings (The Shape of Water). Like many great directors, Del Toro is also an avid film fan....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Umbrella Academy#Umbrellas#New Umbrella Academy#The Sparrow Academy
Collider

'Blasted' Trailer Reveals a Laser Tag Game Gone Wrong

Laser tag is about to go extreme before the month is over. Or at least this is the premise of Blasted, a Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy movie that is based on a real-life UFO event that happened in Hessdalen, Norway. The story follows a group of childhood friends who gather for a game of laser tag, but things take a wild turn when the game is interrupted by an alien invasion. Luckily for them, lasers are the aliens’ weakness, but this doesn’t mean it will be easy to get rid of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Miranda's Victim' Adds Five to Cast Including Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Quinn, and More

Michelle Danner's court drama feature Miranda's Victim has officially rounded out its massively stacked roster with five more high-profile additions per a report from Deadline. The Resident star Emily VanCamp headlines the latest castings which also include Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano, Brent Sexton, and Josh Bowman. Together, they'll join the film's lead Abigail Breslin along with the previously announced ensemble of Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan, and Taryn Manning.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Comfort Movies To Watch When While Under The Weather

Everybody feels a little under the weather occasionally, it’s part of life. So when life gives you poor health, what is the best solution? Well, after a doctor's visit and some enriching broth, the best thing to do is settle on the couch with a perfect movie. But the...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Disney Channel Stars Who Starred In Horror Movies

Disney Channel stars are known to be polished, angelic, and the definition of innocence during their stints on the network, so it may come as a shock to find out that several former Disney kids went on to star in horror movies. What better way to break free from the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

6 Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Jim Cummings

From video games, narrations, features, and TV, Jim Cummings is the definition of an iconic voice actor. Deserving of some lifetime achievement recognition, Cummings IMDb filmography lists 582 different projects where he stepped behind the microphone to bring a barrage of characters to life, beginning in 1983 when he began his successful career as the voice of Winnie the Pooh.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The 10 Best One-Man Armies in Cinema

They’re the heroes of the cheesiest and over-the-top 8'0s action movies. They have some of the most quoted one-liners. And they’re the bad guys’ worst nightmare. Cinema’s one-man (and one-woman) armies take on thieves, terrorists, assassins, super villains, minions, and hoards of the undead with infinite ammo and a supernatural knack for wit.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Who Is in the Premiere Post-Credits Scene?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 1.Disney+ has finally released the premiere episode of Ms. Marvel featuring the debut of the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. The first episode was chock-full of easter eggs as it introduced us to the colorful world of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Marvel fangirl extraordinaire, and sixteen-year-old high school student who spends her days daydreaming about the superheroes in her life. She holds a special reverence for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), as is the case in the comics the series is adapting from. All this sets her up as the ultimate superhero fan who finds herself trying to juggle her own passions and interests with the expectations and burdens of school life and her family. The icing on top of the already great episode is that the series includes the first (of many hopefully) mid-credit scenes in the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Ms. Marvel': When Is the MCU Series Streaming Online?

2022 is proving to be the year of more new heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including the introduction of Kamala Khan, the titular hero in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. After her first appearance in the Captain Marvel comic series in 2013, Kamala Khan became a rapidly popular character who eventually earned her own comic series run beginning in 2014. Since then, the iconic blue and red lightning costumed hero has crossed over with several over characters across media in the Marvel universe including Spider-Man and The Secret Warriors.
TV SERIES
Collider

9 Other Blumhouse Horror Slashers to Watch Ahead of They/Them

1980s icon and national treasure Kevin Bacon has just been cast in Blumhouse productions' upcoming queer horror set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Sounds very "kill your gays" trope, you say? While this may have been our first thought too, the setting does present the opportunity for some "good for them" revenge moments, and in 2021 they produced the powerful documentary Pray Away about this very issue.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Movie Scenes Where The Hero and Villain Finally Meet

They’re the scenes that make the movie. Good facing evil. The hero and the villain. The unstoppable force colliding with the immovable object. In some films it leads to pulse-raising action as the two forces test out each other’s strengths. In others, it’s more reserved, with the characters coming together to discuss their moralities and philosophies (cue the “we’re not so different, you and I” speeches).
Collider

Why 'Scream's Neve Campbell Will Endure As a Horror Icon

The upcoming new Scream film, the sixth in the franchise following the most recent Scream 5, is going to be moving forward without its biggest returning star. Neve Campbell, Sidney Prescott herself, announced on Monday that she won’t be coming back as she “felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” The announcement was both a rather surprising and disappointing one. Considering her integral role in the series up to this point, one would have thought she would have been welcomed back with open arms for however long she wanted. While it's still exciting to see what Campbell will bring to other future projects, she was the face of Scream for decades and remains the most essential part of the series. From the very beginning, when the late Wes Craven first introduced audiences to the notorious Ghostface in 1996, she was there to lead us through each phase of the story with a confidence that will be sorely missed in the ongoing story.
MOVIES
Collider

10 'Top Gun' References in 'Maverick' That Will Leave You Feeling Nostalgic

For all intents and purposes, the first Top Gun movie is generally considered corny, campy, and not particularly great, despite a faithful cult following. So, audiences were surprised when its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, built on that flimsy basis, is an intelligent, emotional, and self-aware sequel. Maverick is full of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy