ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Pilot in fatal Cheyenne crash reported engine failure and fire, NTSB report says

By Joshua Wolfson 307-266-0575, Josh.Wolfson@trib.com
thecheyennepost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pilot killed in a May 30 plane crash in Cheyenne reported an engine failure shortly after takeoff and later said his aircraft was on fire, a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board states. The pilot first reported trouble when he was about...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Rollover Crash On I-25 Near Carr, Close To Wyoming Border

CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022 I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
CARR, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com

Larimer County deputies involved in multiple shootings

Last Wednesday Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot at while attempting to arrest a wanted felon in Fort Collins resulting in officers returning fire killing the suspect. According to a statement released by LCSO, Colorado Parole requested assistance from LCSO to apprehend an adult male wanted for two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cheyenne, WY
Accidents
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Accidents
The Denver Gazette

Crash closes eastbound Interstate 270

Eastbound Interstate 270 is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying asphalt rolled over on Tuesday morning. The highway is closed at the Vasquez Boulevard interchange and traffic is being diverted from the eastbound lanes to Vasquez Boulevard, according to the Commerce City Police Department. Police said no one was injured in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Air Traffic Control#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Aircraft
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Department of Corrections K9 Unit Annual Certification and Awards

The United States Police Canine Association Region 14 Annual Certification was held in Cheyenne WY, on Saturday, June 3-5. Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) K9 teams, consisting of Sgt. Randall Speiser and K9 Copper, and Sgt. Jory Shoopman and K9 Zeke, both did well in the narcotics detection competition (1st and 3rd respectively).
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGAB AM 650

Boyd Wrede Makes Case For Laramie County Sheriff

Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede says the sheriff's office is currently understaffed and not respected by many people. Wrede also says rural law enforcement in the county is especially a problem. Wrede appeared on the "Weekend In Wyoming" on Saturday, June 4 to discuss his campaign. Capt....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
1310kfka.com

Murder suspect in Weld Co. cold case pleads not guilty

A man charged in the decades old murder of a Weld County woman will head to trial next year. The Greeley Tribune reports James Dye pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday after a judge determined there was probable cause to proceed with trial. Dye is accused of killing 29-year-old Evelyn Day, who never came home from work at Aims Community College in 1979. She was found dead in her vehicle on the side of the road by her coworkers the next day. Police said she was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Trial is slated to start in early January and last for up to three weeks. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor woman killed in Severance roll-over crash identified

A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Severance has been identified. The Greeley Tribune reports the Weld County Coroner said she is 28-year-old Samhitha Reddy of Windsor. Police say Reddy lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a ditch full of water one week ago. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine her exact cause of death. It’s unclear what caused the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

Comments / 0

Community Policy