ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Around Town: June Festivals

By Jodie Jacobs
chicagotheaterandarts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ is for June. This is the month where North Halsted Street is a blaze with rainbow colors, Millenium Park has three entertainment stages and Jay Pritzker Pavilion resounds with the Blues and Grant Park’s Classics. Sing the Blues. Or just be moved by its mood and rhythm...

chicagotheaterandarts.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBBM News Radio

Chicago Blues Fest expands to Bronzeville

The Chicago Blues Festival expands to the Bronzeville, a neighborhood that was once know as the epicenter for the Blues, this Sunday. Bronzeville Blues will be held at Armstrong (Lillian Hardin) Park, 4433 S. St. Lawrence Ave. from noon to 8 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Samantha Jordan, aka Austin-based rapper and activist FURY

Chicago native and Austin resident Samantha Jordan, 33, has been rapping as FURY since 2015, with a sound that emphasizes live-band instrumentation and politically conscious lyrics. Her community activism focuses on housing justice, and until recently she worked in rental assistance for Oak Park Regional Housing. In January 2022, her proposal for renovations to Columbus Park in Austin won a $1.5 million city grant as part of the Chicago Works Community Challenge.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
lonelyplanet.com

Chicago’s 14 best city parks for a picnic, outdoor concerts and family fun

Despite its wonderful architecture, Chicago has a slew of parks and green spaces to enjoy © Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock. Chicago is known for its incredible architecture and high-reaching skyscrapers, but that doesn't mean the Windy City is lacking in green space. When the city was incorporated in 1837,...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Remembering Chicago's Belmont Rocks

Local leaders cut the ribbon to open the AIDS Garden Chicago at Belmont and the lake last week. Why it matters: The garden pays tribute to Chicagoans who lost their lives to AIDS, while honoring the history and significance of the Belmont Rocks. Catch up quick: The Rocks served as a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, including during the AIDS crisis, but were removed in 2003 due to erosion. Now, the garden is all that remains from that crucial time in history.What they're saying: "The Belmont Rocks were a place of empowerment," says Chicago historian Owen Keehnen....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Hyde Park SummerFest Co-Founder, Jonathan Swain Talks about this Year’s Festival

The Hyde Park Summerfest (formerly “Hyde Park Brew Fest”) returns this weekend at a new and bigger location. Located at the Midway Plaisance at 59th St. and Dorchester Ave., this will be the seventh annual event of the Hyde Park Summer Fest. This year the Summer Fest will be a ticketed event with a portion of all ticket sales being matched by BOWA Construction (BOWAgives) and donated to Chicago Public Schools.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

African American Music Appreciation Month heats up at Navy Pier “Chi-Soul Fest”

Navy Pier is sounding the call for Chicago music-lovers with the return of its annual “Chi-Soul Fest” in celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month. The two-day music festival celebrates Chicago soul music and traditions at two lakeside, outdoor settings, the Navy Pier Beer Garden and the Polk Bros Park performance lawns.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Femi Kuti
Person
Jay Pritzker
panoramanow.com

East Chicago Rhythm & Soul Fest

Come out Saturday June 25th, 2022 for East Chicago’s Rhythm and Soul Fest at Washington Park located at 142nd and Parrish Ave.,. Featuring Al Hudson and the One Way Band,There was a time in the early 80s when a new release by the group One Way was an important event for me. The songs by Al Hudson, Dave Roberson, and especially Kevin McCord have become real classics. Songs like “Give Me One More Chance”, “Don’t Fight The Feeling”, “Didn’t You Know It”, “If Only You Knew”, or “Mr. Groove” still shine bright. And of course earlier pieces like “Do Your Thang”, “Let’s Go Out Tonite”, “I Am Under Your Spell”, or “Music”.26 years after the last album, “One Way with Alicia Myers & Friends”, the group has released a new album. Consisting of Al Hudson III, Dave Roberson, Jr., Jeanette Jackson, Tony Lippett, Jack Hall (original member), Johnny Murray, Craig Lane, and Terry Washington, the focus on the 15 tracks on the album lies on uptempo disco soul cuts such as the opener “Let’s Dance”, obviously trying to resurrect the good old days à la “You Can Do It” or “Music” (1979). “Mr. Groove” says hello on “Hump That Butt”, with George Clinton samples and those Zapp-like funky grooves including talk box. The funk continues with “Heat It Up” before tempo slows down for the first time on the fifth track of the album, the wonderful old school-sounding “We Won’t Stop” with instrumentation by Valdez Brantley who has played on One Way albums since “Wrap Your Body” (1985). Al sometimes reminds me of Rick James on this cut.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
buildingupchicago.com

HUGO begins to show above street level along Chicago Avenue

No longer two large excavation sites, HUGO is beginning to sprout like two spring flower beds in the 400-block of West Chicago Avenue. That’s all thanks to developer-slash-general contractor LG Group, whose task it is to bring this two-sided NORR design to life. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Annual Puerto Rican Festival Is Coming Back To Humboldt Park

The 43rd annual Puerto Rican Day Festival and the Puerto Rican People’s Parade are back again from June 9-12 with the parade taking place on the 11th. The celebration will be in Puerto Rico Town also known as Paseo Boricua. Presented by the Puerto Rican Cultural Center in Chicago, the celebration starts in Humboldt Park and will include a lively parade, food, and a celebratory atmosphere!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Food Festival#Classical Music#Millennium Park#Chase#Taste Of Chicago#Bronzeville#Lgbtq
rejournals.com

Optima Lakeview opens in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood

Optima, Inc. announced the grand opening of its 198-unit Optima Lakeview® luxury rental apartment building at 3478 N. Broadway in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, featuring the region’s first year-round rooftop pool. Optima CEO and Founder David Hovey Sr., FAIA, designed Optima Lakeview as a luxury apartment community. Currently...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Soul singer Ruby Andrews makes a career change

In its nearly 40-year history, the Chicago Blues Festival has frequently saluted the city’s vibrant soul-music legacy with all-star sets underscoring the connection between soul and blues. This year is no exception. On Saturday, June 11, at Pritzker Pavilion, what’s billed as a Chicago Soul Tribute pays homage to...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Harold’s Fried Chicken Is a Piece of the Black Chicago Experience

If Black Chicagoans have a favorite local chicken spot, it’s likely Harold’s Chicken Shack, which has been serving the city since 1950. Harold’s famous chicken, with its sweet-and-spicy sauce, is a pleasant reminder of home, of family gatherings, of a Black experience meant for them. In an ever-changing city with a history that runs deep in multiple directions, Harold’s Chicken has been a constant in Black communities.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Axios Chicago

The best burgers in Chicago

In celebration of grilling season and the new "Bob's Burgers Movie," we're serving up a Food Fight on our favorite local hamburgers.🍔 Monica's pick: The Big Jones Burger uses house ground beef from Fischer Farms, tomatoes from Mighty Vine, Bibb lettuce from Gotham Greens, Duke's mayo, housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and sliced shallots on a soft brioche bun ($20).I know this beloved Andersonville eatery is famous for its Southern food and delectable fried chicken, but the Big Jones Burger is also tasty, juicy and thoughtfully sourced.🍔 Justin's pick: Come at me with your Au Cheval cheeseburger and tempt me with Top-Notch,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy