Around Town: June Festivals

Come out Saturday June 25th, 2022 for East Chicago’s Rhythm and Soul Fest at Washington Park located at 142nd and Parrish Ave.,. Featuring Al Hudson and the One Way Band,There was a time in the early 80s when a new release by the group One Way was an important event for me. The songs by Al Hudson, Dave Roberson, and especially Kevin McCord have become real classics. Songs like “Give Me One More Chance”, “Don’t Fight The Feeling”, “Didn’t You Know It”, “If Only You Knew”, or “Mr. Groove” still shine bright. And of course earlier pieces like “Do Your Thang”, “Let’s Go Out Tonite”, “I Am Under Your Spell”, or “Music”.26 years after the last album, “One Way with Alicia Myers & Friends”, the group has released a new album. Consisting of Al Hudson III, Dave Roberson, Jr., Jeanette Jackson, Tony Lippett, Jack Hall (original member), Johnny Murray, Craig Lane, and Terry Washington, the focus on the 15 tracks on the album lies on uptempo disco soul cuts such as the opener “Let’s Dance”, obviously trying to resurrect the good old days à la “You Can Do It” or “Music” (1979). “Mr. Groove” says hello on “Hump That Butt”, with George Clinton samples and those Zapp-like funky grooves including talk box. The funk continues with “Heat It Up” before tempo slows down for the first time on the fifth track of the album, the wonderful old school-sounding “We Won’t Stop” with instrumentation by Valdez Brantley who has played on One Way albums since “Wrap Your Body” (1985). Al sometimes reminds me of Rick James on this cut.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO