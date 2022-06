COUNTRY: CAN - Saskatoon, SK. AMATEUR CLUB: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) "When Korchinski has the puck, he isn't always eager to get rid of it. He usually shows good patience with the puck, waiting to identify open passing lanes in order to advance the play. This has come in handy in the transition game. Korchinski uses his skating and passing to exploit the open area of the ice and transition the puck out of danger into an offensive possession. When in the offensive end, Korchinski is not afraid to be aggressive and join the attack."

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO