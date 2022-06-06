ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Hudson High School graduation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a picturesque night for the Hudson class of 2022 graduation. On Saturday, June 4 between 7-9:30 p.m., Hudson graduated more than 450 students. The stands of the stadium were full and enthusiastic for the future ahead of the newest Hudson High School alumni. Superintendent Nick Ouellette, high...

Esther Christine Oesleby

Esther Christine Oesleby was born in Madison, Wisconsin on June 15, 1948 to Rev. Nils Oesleby and Katherine (Olson) Oesleby, the third of four children. She was baptized in infancy by her father at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Madison and was confirmed in her faith also by her father at Pinehurst Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Esther graduated from Bethany Lutheran High School in Mankato, Minnesota in 1967 and from Bethany Lutheran Junior College in 1969, and later attended UW Eau Claire. In 1990 she moved with her mother to Hudson, Wisconsin to be closer to her sister Ruth. Esther later moved to nearby New Richmond, Wisconsin where she lived the rest of her life.
Harold Pruitt

Harold “Hal” W. Pruitt, age 87 of rural River Falls, passed away June 7, 2022, at Hammond Health Care Services. He was born on October 10, 1934, to Charles and Lillie (Hall) Pruitt in North Fork, AR. The family would later move to Cheraw, CO, where he would graduate from high school as his class valedictorian. Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force as a Flight Traffic Payload Specialist. During a stopover on Wake Island, he changed his specialty to Flight Steward as a Noncommissioned Officer while serving in the Pacific. While stationed at McGuire, AFB, NJ, he met Air Force Stewardess, Dorothy Dopkins. They flew together throughout Europe and the Atlantic Theater. They were united in marriage on August 15, 1959. In early 1962, the two would later be reassigned to Scott, AFB, in Illinois, for a short period before moving their family to Wisconsin to take over the family farm east of River Falls. Here they raised their family. After more than a decade of military service, he was honorably discharged on October 21, 1963. Along with farming, he was briefly employed with Erickson Refrigeration and then joined 3M Chemolite in Cottage Grove. After 8 years at 3M, he would join UWRF as a custodian and would later transfer to the Mann Valley Lab Farm as a herdsman until his retirement in 1998. He was very much the farmer raising beef cattle (sprinkled with Arabian horses) and crops. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he would also do custom chopping for area farmers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents Charles and Lillie Pruitt; infant brother; father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Barbara Dopkins; sister and brother-in-law, Montine and Roger Wadleigh (Cheraw, CO); in-laws, Ron and Muriel Mercord (Prescott), Dale Eggers (Sedona, AZ), Bill Moran (Gypsum, CO), and Janice Dopkins (Madisonville, TN). He is survived by his four children, Dana Pruitt, Shari (Thad) Hague, Kevin Pruitt (Hubbard, OR), and Pam (Tom) Feyereisen of Hudson; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Minneapolis VAMC, Hammond Health Services, and Adoray Hospice for their care and support and Bakken-Young for their assistance and guidance for handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 19, 2022, at the American Legion Post 121 in River Falls, WI, from 11:00 -5:00 p.m., with military honors beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion Post 121, 701 N Main St, River Falls, WI 54022. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Video shows Minnesota teacher hitting 2nd grader with hockey stick

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
County supervisors postpone vote on library levy agreement

The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors postponed discussion and action on the intergovernmental agreement regarding the Hudson Area Joint Library at its Tuesday, June 7 meeting. The library serves four municipalities: the city of Hudson, town of Hudson, village of North Hudson and town of St. Joseph. Instead of...
Hudson team takes first place in global final

Hudson has a stellar reputation for sending teams to the Destination Imagination Global Final tournament. This year was no different. Seven teams went to Kansas City on May 21-24,and one team came back with a first place title. Willow River Elementary eighth graders Keira Thoreson, Elliot Fox, Greta Sundberg, Claire...
Ronald “Ron” Rimer

Ronald Aurthur Rimer, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital. Ron and his twin brother Jim were born on October 1, 1932 to parents Charles and Helen (Marose) Rimer. He grew up on the family farm in Stillwater, MN and graduated from Stillwater High School. After graduating he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return he married the love of his life Mayelva Daniels, and two were blessed with a daughter and a son. He worked with the railroad for many years, as well as at St. Croix Storage and Transfer, Jones Chemical, Valley Cartage, and before his retirement, Bettendorf Transfer.
Marcellaine Madden

Marcellaine Madden, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022 at her home in Lakewood, Colorado, surrounded by family. Marcellaine (Marcy) was born in Minnesota to John and Agnes Rauchnot. She grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin and graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1957. After leaving...
Karin T. Collins

Karin Theresa Collins, age 88, of Minnetonka, MN, passed away on May 2, 2022, in the company of her daughters. Karin was born on November 3, 1933, to Karl and Theresa Markstrom in Portland, Oregon, where she graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. In 1952, Karin received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Portland. In 1956, she married Thomas B. Collins. They remained married until his death in 2005. In 1969, she and Tom moved to Mankato, MN, where they lived until retirement, at which time, they made their home in Hudson, WI. In life, Karin was multi-passionate and multifaceted. She held such diverse jobs as lab technician and customer service representative. Her hobbies included raising and showing Scottish Terriers, birding, needlepoint, gardening, and reading. During her time in Mankato, she served as an election judge and caucus delegate and even ran for county commissioner. She maintained a passion for current events and politics to the very end. Karin is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tom. She is survived by her daughters Charity Tahmaseb, Minnetonka, MN, Abigail Norton, San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Andrew Tahmaseb and Kyra Tahmaseb. Please join us for a celebration of Karin’s life on July 10, 2022, at noon in the Tea Room of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, MN 55318. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Karin’s name to the International Crane Foundation at https://savingcranes.org/.
Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
Beverly Ann “Bobbie” Halberg

Beverly Ann “Bobbie” Halberg, age 89 of Somerset, WI, died on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home in Somerset. Beverly was born the daughter of Edward and Denise (Bibeau) Yeager on July 13, 1932. She grew up in St. Paul. On January 16, 1949, Bobbie was married to Norman Halberg. They built their home in Somerset in 1954. Beverly was a homemaker, raising 5 children. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards with friends, camping and trips to visit family. Bobbie was especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind, caring woman who always put others before herself. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Denise Yeager; husband, Norman Halberg; son, Ronald (Janet) Halberg; and siblings, Francis Yeager, Gerald Yeager, and Delores Godfrey. Beverly is survived by her children, Ken Halberg, Doug (Sue Meyers) Halberg, Charlene (Mark Christensen) Ertle, Rene (Robert Tranter) Richert; grandchildren, Ben Halberg, Sara (Kyle) Olson, Josh Ertle, Melinda (Ryan) Johnson, Jason Richert, Justin (Kim) Richert; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jackson Halberg, Claire and Matthew Olson, Olivia Ertle, Abbigail and Kenadee Johnson, Jessica Richert, Rylan Levitz; sisters-in-law, Vicki Yeager, Amy Yeager; brother-in-law, Floyd (Brenda) Halberg; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Thursday from 10-11 am at the church. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11 am at Christ Lutheran Church 510 Germain Street Somerset, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/beverly-halberg-06-06-2022/. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
River Falls’ Marsollek ties for 14th at state golf

River Falls junior Matthew Marsollek tied for 14th place while Hudson senior Joe Bartels tied for 41st and River Falls senior Trey Timm tied for 50th at the 104-player WIAA Division 1 Boys State Golf Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler Monday and Tuesday, June 6-7. Marsollek shaved two strokes...
E. Robert “Rob” Spinks

May 24, 1975 - May 25, 2022. OLYMPIA, Wash. - E. Robert “Rob” Spinks, 47, formerly Hudson, Wis., died Wednesday, May 25, in his home. A service of remembrance will be from 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Olympia. An open house will follow until 5 p.m. Friday, at the church. A celebration of life open house will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Badlands Snow Park in Hudson. Private interment will be Friday, June 17, in Glenwood City (Wis.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family or Senior Service of South Sound-Senior Nutrition Program.
Missing U of M student Abdi Ali found dead

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Family confirmed on June 7 that Prior Lake college student Abdi Ali's body was found five days after he was last heard from on social media. According to a representative for the family, Ali, who attended the University of Minnesota, was located on Monday night. The...
Governor Evers approves resurfacing project in River Falls

RIVER FALLS – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently approved a resurfacing project for Highway 29 and 35. The project will begin on June 14 with work including modifying Emory Circle intersection and South Wasson Lane roundabout. Project Plans. Remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new...
David (Huey) Gillen

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - David (Huey) Gillen, 72, Osceola, Wis., died Sunday, June 5, in Westfields Hospital. Per Dave’s wishes, no funeral will be held. Arrangements by Cullen Crea Funeral Home.
Mark Frederick Lofquist

Mark Frederick Lofquist, 71, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Toddville, Iowa and formerly of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mission Valley Nursing Home in Mission, Texas after a short battle with cancer. Mark was born on October 31, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of...
15 Best Things to Do in Rice Lake, WI

For a short respite from your stressful city life, head to Rice Lake in Wisconsin's Barron County. Don't let Rice Lake's sleepy town appeal deceive you because this city is plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities. Sitting beside the eponymous lake, Rice Lake is Barron County's commercial and tourist center. Rice...
Barbara Slater

Feb. 14, 1932 - March 29, 2022. SHOREVIEW, Minn. - Barbara Slater, 90, Shoreview, Minn., died Tuesday, March 29, University of Minnesota Medical Center from complications with a fall and heart issues. A celebration of life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Bridgewood Community Church in Blaine, Minn.
