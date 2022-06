Apple detailed significant updates to its CarPlay platform at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. During its keynote presentation, Apple gave what it termed a "sneak peek" of the "next generation" of the CarPlay standard, which allows iPhone users to control and view phone-based apps through their car's dashboard. The company says the update will see CarPlay more deeply integrate with a car's hardware, allowing it to display info across multiple screens in a host vehicle at a time when more and more cars are integrating more and more displays.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO