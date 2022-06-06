ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Knutson becomes third in-state 2023 OL to commit Nebraska football

By SAM MCKEWON Omaha World-Herald
 2 days ago

Brock Knutson saw the chemistry between his future teammates and remembered the words of his father.

“Ever since I was little, my dad has always told me, there’s something about playing football with that ‘N’ on the side of my helmet,” Knutson said. “He told me I could do that, and it’s always been a dream of mine to make that true.”

So the 6-foot-7, 290-pound Knutson, an offensive tackle for Scottsbluff, did so Sunday, telling Husker coaches at the end of his official visit that he was committing to play at NU. He became the seventh overall commit — and the third in-state offensive lineman — for the 2023 class, joining Lincoln Southeast’s Gunnar Gottula and Creighton Prep’s Sam Sledge. Gottula also took his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, and both got to hang out with the current Husker offensive linemen, including host Hunter Anthony.

Nebraska ‘knocked it out of the park’ in official visit for top in-state prospect Malachi Coleman

“They’re just such a tight-knit group, and that reminded me of my offensive line experiences at home,” Knutson said. “I was pretty much around the whole starting offensive line.”

And he was around new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who won over Knutson with his coaching philosophy.

“He’s all about being efficient as possible and doing everything as a unit on and off the field,” Knutson said. “So you’re one mind everywhere you go.”

Knutson received significant interest from Iowa State and Kansas State, among other schools. The Cyclones were particularly high on the three-star prospect who played his first three seasons of high school football in Mitchell, which was equidistant from Knutson’s house as Scottsbluff, where he’ll play as a senior.

In fact, Knutson waited to announce his decision on Twitter on Monday until he’d spoken to all the other coaches who recruited him. Few, outside of Husker coaches, knew of Knutson’s decision. Gottula found out though.

“And a little birdie must have told Sledge,” Knutson joked. Now, all three will play at Nebraska together.

