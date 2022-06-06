ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots

NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NBC News poll has found that...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 46

guest
4d ago

If we can turn a blind eye to Burisma, Hunter's laptop, 10% for the big guy, Afghanistan withdrawal, Hilary's faked Russian collusion, the disaster at the border etc etc we can turn a blind eye to Jan 6th.

Reply(1)
14
5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

This is nothing more than a kangaroo court. They are calling anyone associated with President Trump. Only Democrats & RINO's are allowed to ask questions and if the Democrats don't like their answers, then the answer is stricken. And they are not allowed to have their attorneys present. This is not the America that I fought for and shed my blood for.

Reply(4)
10
Pete Pluff
3d ago

all this is is Nancy Pelosi's chance at impeachment number 3 and it will not work just like the other two.for the ULTRA MAGA will take this country back through the vote

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Riot#Americans#Protest#Election#Nbc News
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Protests
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Hillary Clinton launches damning attack on Fox News over refusal to show Jan 6 hearings

Hillary Clinton launched a damning attack on Fox News over the network’s refusal to show the 6 January hearings. Fox News announced on Monday that they won’t carry the hearings live on Thursday, but will instead “cover the hearings as news warrants”. “Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site,” Ms Clinton, a former secretary of state, New York senator, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted on Tuesday morning. The network said on Monday that chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will host a two-hour programme on the initial hearing on Thursday...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy