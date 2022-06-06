NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots
If we can turn a blind eye to Burisma, Hunter's laptop, 10% for the big guy, Afghanistan withdrawal, Hilary's faked Russian collusion, the disaster at the border etc etc we can turn a blind eye to Jan 6th.
This is nothing more than a kangaroo court. They are calling anyone associated with President Trump. Only Democrats & RINO's are allowed to ask questions and if the Democrats don't like their answers, then the answer is stricken. And they are not allowed to have their attorneys present. This is not the America that I fought for and shed my blood for.
all this is is Nancy Pelosi's chance at impeachment number 3 and it will not work just like the other two.for the ULTRA MAGA will take this country back through the vote
