COLUMBIA, S.C. — On his way to work, a South Carolina man decided to play the lottery and got paid $300,000. “It was awesome,” he said of the win. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man said he stopped at the VIMLA Inc. convenience store at 1791 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg to get something to drink and a lottery ticket. He said he scratched the ticket in his car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe the result.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO