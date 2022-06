(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Senate sent a medical marijuana bill this week to the House where it might not make it to the floor for a vote. Senate Bill 711 passed June 1 and was sent Monday to the House for further consideration. The so-called North Carolina Compassionate Care Act would set up a heavily regulated cannabis program for the treatment of debilitating conditions such as HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients could possess up to one and a half ounces, but home cultivation would be prohibited.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO