If you didn’t know, LG is one of the biggest screen manufacturers in the world, providing screens to dozens of other big-name companies for their devices, from phones to laptops. As such, it’s probably no surprise that one of the best TVs on the market is the LG C1, and for several good reasons, from its great image quality to its gaming features. Of course, it does tend to be a bit expensive, which is why we love this deal from Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,100 from $1,400, making it one of the better Best Buy TV deals we’ve seen today.

