Foxborough, MA

Previously absent Pats expected to attend minicamp

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON -- These days, it's not uncommon for players to miss optional organized team activities during the spring. It's not until the mandatory minicamp sessions that some clarity can be found on where a player stands with regard to reporting for work.

And in that department, with minicamp taking place this week in Foxboro, the Patriots are reportedly set to welcome back a number of players who had previously been absent for OTA sessions.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, edge rusher Matthew Judon will be in attendance for the mandatory sessions.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn will be in attendance, too, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

And wide receiver N'Keal Harry, whose place on the roster would seem to be in question, will be in attendance as well, according to PFF's Doug Kyed.

By attending minicamp, players avoid facing fines of either $50,000 per day or $40,000 per day, depending on whether or not they're on rookie contracts. So the prospect of skipping mandatory minicamp for any reason is generally not particularly appetizing for most players, regardless of circumstances.

CBS Boston

Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.Players were next scheduled to be on the practice field on Monday with the final round of OTAs. But Belichick canceled those sessions as well, the Patriots announced Thursday afternoon.This has been common in past years, with Belichick rewarding players for their hard work. New England will next hit the field for the start of training camp, though no starting date has been announced yet. The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston, MA
The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

