Previously absent Pats expected to attend minicamp

BOSTON -- These days, it's not uncommon for players to miss optional organized team activities during the spring. It's not until the mandatory minicamp sessions that some clarity can be found on where a player stands with regard to reporting for work.

And in that department, with minicamp taking place this week in Foxboro, the Patriots are reportedly set to welcome back a number of players who had previously been absent for OTA sessions.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, edge rusher Matthew Judon will be in attendance for the mandatory sessions.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn will be in attendance, too, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

And wide receiver N'Keal Harry, whose place on the roster would seem to be in question, will be in attendance as well, according to PFF's Doug Kyed.

By attending minicamp, players avoid facing fines of either $50,000 per day or $40,000 per day, depending on whether or not they're on rookie contracts. So the prospect of skipping mandatory minicamp for any reason is generally not particularly appetizing for most players, regardless of circumstances.