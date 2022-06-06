The Ideal Chicago Sports Trip: Things to Do

Following its 35-year legacy as one of the nation’s top destinations for globally sourced design and architectural statement pieces, Architectural Artifacts, Inc. (AAI) has reimagined a 35,000-square-foot Mid Century-style school to introduce its latest concept. Brainchild of legendary antiques dealer and Founder Stuart Grannen in partnership with Robert and Debra Baum of Bedderman Hospitality, AAI will infuse hospitality with world-class design. The concept will invite guests to experience chef-driven food and beverage offerings, as well as multi-use private and large-scale event spaces in addition to its signature art, antiques, and one-of-a-kind furnishings. Located at 1065 N. Orleans St. AAI is slated to open to the public in mid-July 2022.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO