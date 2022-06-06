ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Ideal Chicago Sports Trip: Things to Do

By UrbanMatter Staff
urbanmatter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the athletic team you are managing playing in Windy City soon? If you are looking to take your team on the road to play Chicago, there are some must-see sights and attractions that will make your trip one to remember. Whether your athletes are into baseball, basketball, football, or hockey,...

urbanmatter.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanmatter.com

Juneteenth Pop-Up & More at Time Out Market Chicago

Here comes our favorite gathering, hangout, and WFH spot again! Are you looking for a unique pride month celebration? Check out the Juneteenth pop-up at Time Out Market Chicago, located at 916 W. Fulton Market happening on Thursday, June 16th, alongside a handful of other cool events through the weekend. (PS: don’t forget to check out other things you can do in Chicago this June!)
CHICAGO, IL
urbanmatter.com

6 Places to Get the Best Bubble Tea in Chicago

What’s necessary for summer? Answer: Soft serve and bubble tea! Also known as pearl milk tea, boba milk tea, or simply “boba,” this Asian drink was invented in Taichung in the 1980s. Slurping up the chewy tapioca pearls through a thick straw is ~oddly satisfying~ and the drink itself will give you a pep in your step! Now that you’re craving this delicious beverage, check out these top places to get the best bubble tea in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
urbanmatter.com

Architectural Artifacts Inc. Opens New Chicago Location

Following its 35-year legacy as one of the nation’s top destinations for globally sourced design and architectural statement pieces, Architectural Artifacts, Inc. (AAI) has reimagined a 35,000-square-foot Mid Century-style school to introduce its latest concept. Brainchild of legendary antiques dealer and Founder Stuart Grannen in partnership with Robert and Debra Baum of Bedderman Hospitality, AAI will infuse hospitality with world-class design. The concept will invite guests to experience chef-driven food and beverage offerings, as well as multi-use private and large-scale event spaces in addition to its signature art, antiques, and one-of-a-kind furnishings. Located at 1065 N. Orleans St. AAI is slated to open to the public in mid-July 2022.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy