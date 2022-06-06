ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Malachi Smith Fits at Gonzaga

By Christian Pedersen
It has a been a busy month for Gonzaga basketball on the recruiting and draft front, one of the names you might have heard was Malachi Smith.

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau has an in depth look at the tape on Smith and is here to breakdown how he seems him fitting in to the roster next season.

He also projects out what he thinks could be the potential ceiling for Smith next year in coach Few's system.

Make sure you never miss an episode by searing and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.

