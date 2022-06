Clara Copponi celebrates with her FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope team mates after winning stage one of the 2022 Women's Tour

The final kilometres of Monday’s Women’s Tour stage were branded as dangerous by riders after a crash took out the pre-race favourite Lorena Wiebes.

The DSM rider was perfectly placed to add to her burgeoning tally of 2022 race wins in Bury St Edmunds, but was one of a number of women who crashed on the first of two narrow 90º bends inside the final 500m.