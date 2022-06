A vacant 200,000-square-foot Sears store in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park is hitting the market after sitting empty. Seritage Growth has hired CBRE to sell the former Sears store in the Orland Square Mall, one of 100 closed in 2018, Crain’s reported. Seritage has been trying to refill Sears stories, including the Orland Park one, with one or more retailers. The former store in the North Riverside Park Mall is leased to four different businesses: a Round One bowling alley, Aldi, Blink Fitness and Amita Health.

