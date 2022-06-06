ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago sees rise in union organizing

By Char Daston
Chicago Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago is seeing a wave of union organizing and worker activism as part of a growing national trend. Over the...

Axios Chicago

Remembering Chicago's Belmont Rocks

Local leaders cut the ribbon to open the AIDS Garden Chicago at Belmont and the lake last week. Why it matters: The garden pays tribute to Chicagoans who lost their lives to AIDS, while honoring the history and significance of the Belmont Rocks. Catch up quick: The Rocks served as a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, including during the AIDS crisis, but were removed in 2003 due to erosion. Now, the garden is all that remains from that crucial time in history.What they're saying: "The Belmont Rocks were a place of empowerment," says Chicago historian Owen Keehnen....
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago nonprofits offer affordable kosher, halal food

The planned closure of Englewood’s Whole Foods means that Go Green Community Fresh Market — a nonprofit grocery store and food pantry that offers halal options — is one of only three full-service grocery options in the neighborhood. Meanwhile in Rogers Park, Jewish nonprofit The Ark is expanding its food pantry for people who keep kosher.
Chicago Public Radio

Lori Lightfoot launches her reelection campaign for Chicago mayor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially launched her 2023 campaign for reelection in a video made public Tuesday afternoon that shows the mayor embracing her reputation as a tough talker who can at times “take things personally.”. The video is the first look at how the incumbent, first-term mayor is...
WBBM News Radio

Chicago Blues Fest expands to Bronzeville

The Chicago Blues Festival expands to the Bronzeville, a neighborhood that was once know as the epicenter for the Blues, this Sunday. Bronzeville Blues will be held at Armstrong (Lillian Hardin) Park, 4433 S. St. Lawrence Ave. from noon to 8 p.m.
Eater

Harold’s Fried Chicken Is a Piece of the Black Chicago Experience

If Black Chicagoans have a favorite local chicken spot, it’s likely Harold’s Chicken Shack, which has been serving the city since 1950. Harold’s famous chicken, with its sweet-and-spicy sauce, is a pleasant reminder of home, of family gatherings, of a Black experience meant for them. In an ever-changing city with a history that runs deep in multiple directions, Harold’s Chicken has been a constant in Black communities.
Chicago Public Radio

Community organizations have creative solutions to food deserts in Chicago

After a string of grocery store closings across the South and West sides of Chicago, many residents have been left with no choice but to travel outside of their neighborhoods to get groceries. But two community organizations are working to change that. Reset learns more about the fight for access...
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
buildingupchicago.com

HUGO begins to show above street level along Chicago Avenue

No longer two large excavation sites, HUGO is beginning to sprout like two spring flower beds in the 400-block of West Chicago Avenue. That’s all thanks to developer-slash-general contractor LG Group, whose task it is to bring this two-sided NORR design to life. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA...
Chicago Public Radio

CPS reveals $9.5 billion budget for the 2022-23 school year

Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday a revised $9.5 billion budget for the upcoming school year. The budget includes funding for about 1,600 new school staff and boosts the district’s contribution to the teacher pension fund. Reset digs into the details with an education reporter ahead of the school board...
CHICAGO READER

Soul singer Ruby Andrews makes a career change

In its nearly 40-year history, the Chicago Blues Festival has frequently saluted the city’s vibrant soul-music legacy with all-star sets underscoring the connection between soul and blues. This year is no exception. On Saturday, June 11, at Pritzker Pavilion, what’s billed as a Chicago Soul Tribute pays homage to...
