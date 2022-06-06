Record Recipes (6/5/22 issue)

RHUBARB CRISP

6 Tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for greasing pan

2 1/2 to 3 pounds rhubarb, trimmed, tough strings removed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces (about 5 to 6 cups)

1/4 cup white sugar

1 Tablespoon orange or lemon juice

1 teaspoon orange or lemon zest

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, or to taste

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup pecans

Pinch salt

Heat oven to 375°. Grease an 8- or 9-inch square baking or gratin dish with a little butter. Toss rhubarb with white sugar, orange or lemon juice and zest and spread in baking dish. Put the 6 Tablespoons butter in a food processor along with brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt and pulse for about 20 or 30 seconds, until it looks like small peas and just begins to clump together. Add oats and pecans and pulse just a few times to combine. Crumble the topping over rhubarb and bake until golden and beginning to brown, 45 to 50 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

ROASTED ASPARAGUS WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE

3/4 pound fresh asparagus, woody stems removed

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

For the vinaigrette:

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss the asparagus in the olive oil and liberally season with salt and pepper. Spread the stalks out on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast until tender, but still firm and moist, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette: In a small, vigorously whisk together the mustard and lemon juice. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking quickly to emulsify the olive oil into the juice mixture. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer the asparagus to a serving platter, toss with the vinaigrette and serve. The dish may be eaten warm or cold. Makes 4 servings.

GRILLED HALLOUMI SALAD

2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1/2 teaspoon za’atar (herb mixture)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 clove garlic, grated or finely chopped

5 Tablespoons olive oil, divided

12 ounces Halloumi cheese, slicked 1/2-inch thick

2 hearts Romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 English cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted and halved

Whisk vinegar, lemon juice, za’atar, salt, pepper and garlic in a large bowl. Whisk in 4 Tablespoons oil. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high. Add remaining 1 Tablespoon oil and swirl to coat. Working in batches, add cheese in a single layer and cook, flipping once, until browned, about 30 seconds per side. Add lettuce, chickpeas, cucumber, onion and olives to dressing and toss to combine. Divide among plates and top with cheese. Makes 4 servings.

COCONUT MILK STRAWBERRY-BANANA POPS

1 (13.6 oz.) can coconut milk

1 pint fresh strawberries, chopped, divided

1 medium banana, sliced

2 Tablespoons maple syrup

12 freezer pop molds or 12 (3 oz.) paper cups and wooden pop sticks

Place coconut milk, 1 1/2 cups strawberries, banana and syrup in a blender; cover and process until smooth. Divide remaining strawberries among 12 molds or paper cups. Pour pureed mixture into molds or cups, filling 3/4 full. Top molds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through foil. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours. Makes 12 servings.

ICED TEA

8 cups water, divided

6 bags black tea

1/3 cup sugar, optional, adjust to taste

In a saucepan, bring half of the water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add tea bags. Allow the tea bags to steep for 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags from the water. If you prefer sweet tea, add the sugar or your preferred sweetener to the tea while it’s still hot and stir until dissolved. Makes 6 servings (1/2 gallon).

BLUEBERRY & ORANGE INFUSED WATER

1/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 orange, cut into thin slices

Sparkling or regular water

Ice

Fill a glass, bottle, mason jar, pitcher or carafe with ice, blueberries and orange. Fill to top with water. Enjoy immediately. Refill with more water and ice until fruit flavor is gone. Makes 1 quart, plus refills.

