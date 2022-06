ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian man was burned to death by a mob in the capital Abuja on Saturday following an argument with a Muslim cleric, police said. Josephine Adeh, police spokesperson for Abuja, said Ahmad Usman had an argument with an unidentified cleric, which turned violent. Police who arrived at the scene took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

