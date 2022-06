MT. VERNON, IL — Mt. Vernon Police made two arrests overnight Monday. According to MVPD, around 10 p.m. Monday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 15th and Casey. During the traffic stop an occupant of the vehicle, 19-year-old Israel Garrett, reportedly began to flee on foot. Officers were able to catch up with Garrett in the area of 15th and College and observed him discard a bag. During a search of the bag officers reportedly located a loaded 9mm handgun. Garrett was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest. He was formally charged Tuesday in Jefferson County Court with misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a FOID.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO