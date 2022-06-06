Blackhawks over Boston

Storrowing's not just for Bostonians! Malden Police show us an example of a trucker who thought he could fit his truck under a bridge this morning, and he allllmost did - at a train bridge over Medford Street. But maybe they don't have height signs in Connecticut. H/t Chuck D'Antonio.
The town of Brookline today released its plans for dealing with Grey Poupon-loving US Open fans starting Saturday. One key component: Marking 53 other streets near the golf course - and the Boston line - as "resident only" parking. Now, that part of Brookline doesn't have resident parking permits -...
WBUR reports a worker died in a construction incident at 65 Northern Ave. in the Seaport around 6:30 this morning. The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health reports the man died during "the unloading of street curbing material when the heavy blocks became loose and crushed him."
Boston Police report nabbing a man from Naugatuck outside the Garden last night on charges he was not just holding counterfeit tickets for good luck. Jeffrey Hall, 29, was only issued a summons for the counterfeit Game 3 tickets they say he was holding around 8:30 p.m., but was brought into custody on a warrant issued in Wrentham District Court for selling forged tickets and reselling real tickets to an unspecified event.
A group of Newton residents have formed a foundation to start the Newton Beacon to give the Garden City the sort of news coverage it lost long ago as GateHouse and now Gannett, which is really still GateHouse, slashed its reporting staff in the Boston area and elsewhere. The Newton...
A man who jumped into Boston Harbor from the North Washington Street Bridge shortly before 11:40 p.m. was pulled from the water around 12:30 a.m. and brought to Lovejoy Wharf, where Boston EMS was to evaluate and try to stabilize him before he was transported to a local hospital. Numerous...
Brookline Police report a man working an overnight security shift at the Country Club in advance of next weekend's US Open, was found dead yesterday morning. Injuries and evidence at the scene suggest that he may have fallen from a decking area behind a tent that did not have railings present. OSHA responded to the scene to open a workplace safety investigation.
Longtime civic and environmental activist and mid-Cambridge resident John Pitkin said, “For years I’ve witnessed how reductions in street parking have drained diversity and local business activity from Harvard Square, Inman Square and Cambridge Street. Streets make city life possible. They are essential infrastructure for residents and businesses.”
Cambridge Police say they've ended a recent spate of locker-room thefts at a Mass. Ave. health club with the arrest of Wendell Sumerlin, 20, on Wednesday. At this time, numerous victims came forwarded and reported that their secured gym lockers had been broken into and belongings were stolen in some cases. Sumerlin was later found to have two warrants for similar crimes. During a search of a backpack that Sumerlin had, three broken combination locks and a burglarious tool were located inside.
A man who got an MRI at a Shields Health Care center in Winchester has the company for a March data breach that may have let a cyberthief access the personal information of more than 2 million people, including their Social Security numbers, birth dates, e-mail addresses and health information.
The Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled today that there's far more to painting stripes to mark off parking-lot spaces than you might think, enough to make it "bespoke," even, which means a man who striped 21 spaces in a Gardner restaurant's lot does not have to pay any damages to a motorcyclist who alleged the layout of the spaces led to a crash in which he lost his leg.
Comments / 0