Savannah has gone Bananas for Baseball

STATESBORO, Ga. — Seats at J.I. Clements Stadium were filled with family, friends and former Georgia Southern baseball alumni to witness a historic moment over the weekend in Statesboro. The first-ever NCAA Baseball Regional was held at Georgia Southern. Fans traveled from all over the country excited to watch...
The 59th Annual Lyons Youth Tournament wrapped up Saturday at Partin Park in Lyons with some local teams coming away as champions. Congratulations to the Lyons 14U Boys who won by beating Swainsboro. The Lyons 14U Girls won by defeating Long County and the Vidalia 12U Boys won the title by defeating Swainsboro in the championship game.
The Food Lion ‘Feed the Boro’ (FTB) June food drop in partnership with Second Harvest is co-sponsored by the City of Statesboro and Eagle 94.9/106.5 The Boro. The food drop is scheduled for Saturday, June 18th beginning at 8 a.m. at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening its doors in Pooler tomorrow. Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters is located at 2021 Pooler Parkway, at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing, and will open tomorrow for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out service. The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The new […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new hotel could soon be coming to downtown Savannah. The Metropolitan Planning Commission heard a proposal this week for a Tempo by Hilton hotel. If approved, the old GBI building would be demolished and the 7-story hotel would be constructed in its place at 220 E. Bryan Street.
Heirloom Statesboro, a popular antique store in downtown Statesboro, is closing the end of June. The store, which is located at 17 South Main, has been a staple for downtown for over a decade and provided a great place for antique collectors and casual browsers alike to shop in downtown.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2022 hurricane season is predicted to be a busier-than-average storm season with 14 to 21 named storms expected. As the season gets underway, grocery stores in Savannah like Kroger, Chu’s Supermarket and Walmart say they’re prepared to service customers confidently through local supplies and knowledge from past experiences. “Kroger does […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- If you’re a fan of underground rock music, there is a festival coming to town that you don’t want to miss! AURA Fest 2022 is an all day, all ages music festival that will be held on June 11th, 2022 at the Ships of The Sea Museum right in the heart of downtown Savannah.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Daughters of Mary Magdelene is presenting their historical Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18. The festival will be held at Wells Park on 38th Street beginning at 10:00 a.m. The festival aims to celebrate, advocate and showcase the extraordinary talent of African American people Among the honorees are award-winning comedian, […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposal for a brand new hotel in Savannah’s Historic District is at a standstill with the Savannah Historic District Board of Review. The hotel would occupy a lot on East Bryan Street where an old GBI office building currently sits. This is considered a...
Savannah is the epitome of the idyllic Southern town. It boasts grand old mansions, large moss-draped trees and green parks with fountains. All of these elements combine to create a captivating charm that makes Savannah one of Georgia’s top attractions. Savannah is located on the Atlantic coast, at the mouth the Savannah River. It borders South Carolina. It was the first American town to have a plan.
OKATIE, SC (WSAV) – They are cuddly, cute and need a forever home. Now you can help hundreds of homeless animals in the Lowcountry find a great place to live. The Hilton Head Humane Association is holding a volunteer event Thursday at its Okatie campus. The goal is to get people to come in and […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Specialized units of the Savannah Police Department are conducting a training exercise Thursday at a nightclub on Ellis Square. SPD Chief Roy Minter said it’s part of the units’ ongoing training. “In light of recent events across the country, our units partnered with a local business for this additional opportunity to build […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three grocery distributions are planned for Wednesday and Thursday at different locations. The Community Resource Center will have distributions at the following locations: June 8: St. James Santee Elementary/Middle School – 8900 US-17 McClellanville June 8: Community Resource Center North Charleston – 3947 Whipper Barony Lane June 9: Wiltown Community Center […]
This year’s festival is kicking off June 2 with a full week of fun on the itinerary. The Watermelon Festival is truly an invaluable contribution to our community. I want to give you my top five reasons you need to do all the festival things!. 1. Festivals are a...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter has officially announced she will run for mayor of Savannah. Gibson-Carter confirmed her bid for mayor in a tweet on Thursday, saying “On June 8th, with my family, I declared my intent to become the 68th MAYOR of the City of Savannah.” The alderwoman previously […]
