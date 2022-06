Nebraska's representatives stayed with their fellow Republicans and voted against two gun control bills that passed the U.S. House of Representatives this week. Both Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith, R-Neb., voted against H.R. 7910, which would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. The bill passed in the House Wednesday night.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO