Minneapolis, MN

Summer Swan Boats

By Emily Schnieder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful flock of swans just landed on the Minneapolis chain of lakes, but not...

twincitieslive.com

Day Trip to Maple Lake

Today marks the return of a series: Day Trippin! Last spring, reporter Kelli Hanson was sent on a day trip to bring back a story, but instead created a series. It has taken a hiatus over the winter, but today it is back! This time, Kelli hit the road to take us just north west of the Twin Cities, to a small town with big community pride: Maple Lake!
MAPLE LAKE, MN
twincitieslive.com

Ricki and Sons

Ricki and Sons was created by a couple from Prior Lake who make rustic custom signs, perfect for cabins. Twin Cities Live reporter Kristin Haubrich gives us an inside look at metal working with Ricki and Sons.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
twincitieslive.com

AAA Opening

Kristin Haubrich is live from Eden Prairie to talk summer travel and to showcase the newly-expanded AAA store. To celebrate their opening, they are doing giveaways, vendor discounts, and membership deals all week long! Additionally, if you purchase 50 dollars or more in the Eden Prairie store this week, you will receive a ten-dollar coupon towards a future purchase. Check out their website for more personalized information!
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

