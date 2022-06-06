ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Home Maker Monday

By Emily Schnieder
twincitieslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s featured maker is Erin O’Leary who uses denim and ink...

www.twincitieslive.com

kfgo.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
twincitieslive.com

Minnesota Awesome

With Fathers Day quickly approaching, and the time to start shopping for the old man is now. Here to help us pick out the perfect gift is Dan Gordon from Minnesota Awesome! This local and family owned company has the biggest selection of Minnesota apparel and accessories in the country, making for the perfect gift for this Fathers Day, or any occasion! Check out the Dot Com Deals button on our website for a $40 voucher for only $20.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Home Maker
KDHL AM 920

After Renting for 20 Years, Minnesota Woman Almost Kicked Out of Home

Many people across Minnesota are struggling with renting right now, whether it's because they're renting because can't afford to buy a house or because they may get kicked out of their current rental. Unfortunately, the latter happened to a Minneapolis woman named Linda Taylor. She had been renting the same home for 20 years and was suddenly being kicked out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

The brand wars have arrived in Minnesota, with Sunny D taking a swipe at the Land of 10,000 Lakes over its new Taco Bell Defy. In case you've missed it, the first ever "Defy" concept from Taco Bell opened this week in Brooklyn Park: a new bank-like haven for phone orders with food delivered to drivers via an elevator chute.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 9, 2022

June 10-12 is Take a Kid Fishing Weekend when Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take a child 15 or younger. Learn more!. Anglers using jigs and live bait rigs with minnows at the emerging weeds are catching nice numbers of walleye, but leeches and crawlers are starting to turn more fish as summer patterns take shape. The northern pike bite has been extremely good. Impressive numbers of smallmouth and largemouth bass are coming from the shallows on jigs with plastics, deep-diving crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,816 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,701. According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
vigourtimes.com

This Minnesota home housed politicians — now it can be yours

Being the tallest kid in class doesn’t often come with bragging rights — but living in the tallest home in a state capital certainly does. In Saint Paul, the capital of Minnesota, a 19th-century home perched on a 1.55-acre bluff lot has the distinction of being the city’s tallest single-family residence — and it’s now for sale, its listing brokerage told The Post. Asking $1.85 million, the four-story spread takes advantage of its signature stature with a top-floor observatory that looks to views of the Saint Paul and Minneapolis skylines, as well as the Mississippi River Valley. Typically, homes in the area stand three stories high.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Kids Bowl Free All Summer at 36 Minnesota Bowling Alleys

Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Extras Needed For Christmas Movie Being Filmed In Minnesota

It's not every day that a movie is filmed here in Minnesota, but one is currently being made, and they need you to be the star. Ok, not the star, but the film's creators are looking for extras and are willing to pay you for your time. How cool would...

