(Cosby) -- Missouri lawmakers are reacting to what was a raucous 2022 legislative session. Northwest Missouri State Senator Dan Hegeman wrapped up his eighth and final legislative session with the Missouri Senate and went out with a bang. While the number of bills passed by the legislature was minimal, the bicameral did pass the largest budget in state history at nearly $48 billion. Hegeman, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, says one of the notable additions to this year's budget includes a minimum salary increase for public school teachers to $38,000.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO