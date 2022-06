It’s almost time for State of Origin Game 1, and what once seemed like another sure win for the NSW Blues is starting to look less certain with a resurgent Queensland side – whatever happens, we’re just hours away from finding out. The 2022 State of Origin series opener is tonight at 8:10pm AEST in Sydney, Australia. Here’s how you can watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream wherever you are in the world.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO