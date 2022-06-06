ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Police chase: Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through LA, Orange counties

By FOX 11 Digital Team
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST COVINA, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase through Los...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is trying to identify a hit and run driver who killed a pedestrian on May 18

On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 11:02pm, the SAPD received several calls of a male down in the roadway who was near the intersection of Raitt and St. Anne Streets. Officers responded to the area and found a male down in the roadway with major trauma. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) personnel responded and began to treat the male before pronouncing him deceased at the scene.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Westminster Crossing Guard Killed in Crash

Westminster police asked Thursday for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a longtime crossing guard in the city to step forward to help establish a cause for the collision. The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, according to Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends with PIT maneuver on 101 Freeway

One person was arrested after a police chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A California Highway Patrol unit used a PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end.
crimevoice.com

Colton man admits to multiple vehicle burglaries in Irvine

Police have arrested a man from Colton who admitted to burglarizing a number of vehicles in Irvine. The suspect, 41-year-old Adam Quick, was apprehended early in the morning on June 2nd. Live video surveillance at an apartment complex parking structure caught Quick pulling on the door handles of multiple vehicles. Police were notified, and they arrived to find Quick hiding in the bushes.
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man, 77, dies in traffic crash

A traffic collision early Tuesday morning in Westminster took the life of one man and sent two other people to the hospital. According to Commander Kevin McCormick, the incident took place in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, near Hazard Avenue. Police were summoned around 5:35 a.m. and WPD and Orange County Fire Authority units responded.
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

Anaheim man arrested for the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (June 7, 2022,) – Anaheim Police Detectives have arrested a suspect for the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal. On May 25, 2022, the Anaheim Police Department Communications Center received a call of a vehicle burglary involving the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jordyn Poulter, the starting setter for the 2020 US Women’s Olympic Volleyball Team.
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on First Street [Santa Ana, CA]

SANTA ANA, CA (June 7, 2022) – Saturday evening, one person died and another one sustained injuries in a pedestrian crash on First Street. On June 4th, just before 8:30 p.m., a vehicle struck two pedestrians at the 4700 block of First Street. Furthermore, one person was pronounced dead...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Sought in Shooting Deaths of Woman and Her Son, 6, in Baldwin Park

A 36-year-old man is sought in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son Sunday in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy...
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
ABC10

California man arrested in theft of Olympic gold medal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team, authorities said Tuesday. Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian found her car broken into at...
ANAHEIM, CA

