Natalie is a Lexington resident who graduated with a B.A. in English from The University of Kentucky. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Marketing from UK as well. She started working for The Lane Report over two years ago and loves being a Marketing Strategist She is passionate about connecting businesses with The Lane Report’s statewide audience, helping them to achieve their business and marketing goals. She is dedicated to being a marketing partner for your business.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO