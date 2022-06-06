Deborah Jane Arave

Richland School District Two is providing free summer meals at the following four school locations. The meals are free to students up to age 18 and must be consumed on site. Students will be able to get breakfast and lunch, Monday through Thursday from 7:45 through 8:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

