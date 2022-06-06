Deborah Jane Arave

Columbia-Richland Firefighters will receive multiple statewide honors this week at the 2022 Fire-Rescue Conference. The conference will be held in Myrtle Beach, and several firefighters are slated to receive the Meritorious Award. Nine CRFD firefighters will receive a Meritorious Award for rescuing a mother and her child from a fast-moving...
The Town of Irmo, in partnership with the Greater Irmo Chamber of Commerce, is helping relieve stress at the gas pump by hosting Irmo's Park for Gas Scavenger Hunt. Gas cards purchased by local businesses will be hidden throughout Irmo Town Park, Irmo Community Park, and Irmo Veterans Park from June 27 through July 15.
Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators have arrested a third suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jamaica Dowling at Greene Crossing Apartments March 13. CPD and members of the United States Marshals Service's Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Trajan Mack, 23, at a Wilson Boulevard gas station...
A 60-year-old Columbia man has been charged with attempted murder. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers arrested Christopher Gadson after allegedly hitting a man with a brick and repeatedly kicking him in the head during an argument that occurred March 4. Gadson and the victim knew each other and were acquaintances.
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Richland County business owner on Wednesday and charged him with six counts of tax evasion. Ronnie L. Dozier, 53, of Hopkins, operated Intimate Elements, LLC in Richland County from 2016 through 2021. His firm made more than $3.7 million in gross sales and failed to remit any of the tax to the SCDOR.
Officers with the Columbia Police Department are assisting the Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) with a collision that investigators say resulted in injuries. According to officials, Richland County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver fled. The car turned onto Forest Drive, and the chase ended when the vehicle later crashed at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Beltline.
Richland School District Two is providing free summer meals at the following four school locations. The meals are free to students up to age 18 and must be consumed on site. Students will be able to get breakfast and lunch, Monday through Thursday from 7:45 through 8:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 21-year-old female on Tuesday. According to officials, officers were first dispatched to Prisma Health Richland for a report of a gunshot victim arriving. Officers then determined that the shooting occurred at a Spalding Avenue home, and Crime Scene teams went to the home and processed the scene.
EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia announced Tuesday that it will hosting activities and events for kids this summer. The museum will be offering a Super Summer Series on select Saturdays from June through August. Children can enjoy programming based on Spiderman, Thor, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther. There will be face painting, games, and heroic meet and greets.
