If you're registered to vote in Colorado, start checking your mailbox: Ballots for the June 28 primary were mailed on June 6. If you're registered with a major political party, you'll get the ballot of that party. If you're registered to vote but not affiliated with a political party, you should receive two ballots: one for the Republican Party and one for the Democratic Party. But you're only allowed to cast one of the two ballots.

1 DAY AGO