FTX will not be scaling back on its staff, according to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The company is “going to keep pushing forward,” he said. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says the cryptocurrency exchange will “zag” where other crypto firms “zig.” In short, he does not see the crypto platform freezing its hiring process or laying off staff as has happened in recent months across the industry.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO