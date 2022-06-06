ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple unveils new MacBook Air with M2 processor in multiple colors

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has used WWDC to reveal a major redesign of theMacBook Air, upgrading it to be more in line with the...

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Imac Pro#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Apple Silicon#The Macbook Air#Liquid Retina
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Apple Insider

Razer unveils second-generation Kishi mobile controller with improved controls

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Razer Kishi v2 controller, with a more stable design, is available now for Android, but will be available in the fall for theiPhone.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Apple over Meltdown, Spectre vulnerabilities

A potential class action suit alleging that Apple knowingly failed to disclose that its 2017 iPhone were vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre hacks, has been dismissed -- again. The suit, originally filed in 2018, was previously blocked by a US District judge in 2019 over the plaintiffs' allegedly "self-serving and selective reading" of test results.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Apple Insider

Apple retailer Simply Mac is shutting down

Apple authorized retail and service provider Simply Mac is shutting down after sixteen years of business because of pandemic-related financial difficulties -- leaving employees and potentially customers with repairs out in the cold. In a letter to staff members seen by AppleInsider, and acquired from multiple sources, Simply Mac CEO...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Every iPhone and iPad that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will no longer support

For the past few years, owners of older iPhone models have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Apple has continued to support their devices with new versions of iOS. But in 2022, that won’t be the case. On Monday, during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates will bring several major new features to iPhone and iPad. As a result, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are dropping support for some older devices.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

'Minecraft: Java Edition' gets Native Apple Silicon support

"Minecraft" is a Microsoft-owned game by Mojang Studios and it is among the most popular video games ever created. It is available on every major console, mobile device, and computer, and now it has native support for Apple's M-series processors. Mojang introduced the native compatibility quietly with no fanfare or...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

New MacBook Air might experience release delays, even if it’s coming at WWDC 2022

Apple’s main WWDC 2022 keynote is just a few hours away, and we already think we know what to expect from this year’s developers conference. As usual, the event will focus on Apple’s software innovations, with iOS 16 being the star of the show. But Apple might unveil some hardware products from the Mac family. Specifically, reports say the 2022 MacBook Air refresh is coming at the show, bringing a brand new design and several color options. But while Apple might unveil the new MacBook Air at the event, insiders warn that release date delays might follow.
Apple Insider

Tim Cook says return to office work plan is 'the mother of all experiments'

CEO Tim Cook accepts Apple's plans for bringing staff back in to offices needs tweaks, says the company is trialling ways to balance remote working. Following his remarks about privacy erosion at the Time100 summit, Tim Cook also told the conference that Apple has not decided on its return to work plans.
BUSINESS
CNET

MacBook Pro M2 13-Inch vs. MacBook Air M2: Do You Need to Go Pro?

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple announced its new M2 system-on-chip Monday during its WWDC 2022 keynote. While Apple's developer's conference is focused on its various operating systems, software and services, the company's homegrown chips are integral to the hardware and software working together. So it wasn't much of a surprise to see Apple introduce two new laptops running on M2 SoCs, the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 13-inch.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style. Moreover, the simple, flat-edge design measures just 11.3 mm thin and has a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID power button. You’ll love that it uses MagSafe magnetic charging and is up to 40% faster than the MacBook Air with M1. Finally, it fast chargers to 50% battery in only 30 minutes.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple fails bid to get 'Think Different' trademark restored in EU

Apple and Swatch have been involved in multiple court cases over with each company claiming the other is infringing on trademarks. The longest-running one concerned Swatch's "Tick Different" line, which Apple sued over in April 2017. Switzerland's Federal Administrative court finally ruled in 2019 that Apple's "Think Different" slogan was...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Apple unveils new redesigned MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air features thinner bezels surrounding the display (albeit with a notch) and drops the tapered case found on earlier models in favor of a base with consistent thickness more similar to the ones found on the new 2021 MacBook Pro. Despite the loss of the taper, the 13-inch laptop is thinner (at its thickest point) and lighter than the outgoing version. It’s 2.7 pounds in total, significantly lighter than the 14-inch MacBook Pro. It’s only 11.3 mm thick (0.5 inches), and it now comes in a champagne-ish color as well as a very deep blue called “midnight.”
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's 2023 CarPlay is an Apple Car preview - and is scaring Detroit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple shared big updates coming toCarPlay at WWDC 2022. If the "Apple Car" is real we just got a sneak peek of its dashboard.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Seeing the MacBook Air M2 convinced me to buy the old M1 instead

A months-long effort to commit to a new Apple laptop came to an end for me this week — in fact, it was the day after WWDC 2022’s keynote presentation. One of the new products announced during the event was the MacBook Air M2, a delightful-looking sliver of aluminum that was new, shiny, powerful and very tempting indeed.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Apple upgraded its worst MacBook instead of just killing it

Apple announced two new MacBooks at WWDC 2022, a redesigned MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. These are Apple’s best-selling Macs, and as stated in the keynote event, they’re the two best-selling laptops across the entire industry. While the M2 MacBook Air now sports a refreshed redesign,...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy