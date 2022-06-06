Pat Riley on possible retirement: I'm 77 and I can do more push-ups than you can right now

Tim Reynolds: Pat Riley, 77, says he’s not going anywhere: “I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can right now.”

Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Pat Riley addresses "proactive" offseason, also touches on next steps with Robinson, Adebayo, Oladipo, Strus, Yurtseven. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:02 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Pat Riley "I'm 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can do right now. You wanna go to the mat, let's go."

He's not retiring.

He’s not retiring. pic.twitter.com/ej8qVvC88r – 4:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

If you missed it, @Barry Jackson has all the highlights from Pat Riley's media session: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways from Pat Riley’s season-ending media session:

-Pat Riley believes the Heat is (and actually was this season) close to winning a championship

-But Riley and the front office will definitely consider changes if the right opportunity presents itself (1/2) – 4:31 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Heat's Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro to earn starting job: 'Come to training camp and win it'

https://t.co/ccq02BqMSr

https://t.co/ccq02BqMSr pic.twitter.com/wXfipF31Bm – 4:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Pat Riley sets challenge for Kyle Lowry, "I think he can be in better shape." sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… "I do think that he can be in better shape next year. We'll address it and we'll try to help him as best as we can. Because it's not easy, when you get a little bit older." – 3:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Should Heat run it back or make significant changes to roster that lost in the East finals? Pat Riley offered his thoughts miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… "You can always think about running it back and be successful. But is that going to be what's going to lead to a championship?" – 3:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

My takeaway from Pat Riley's press conference: He, like everyone else, believes the Heat need more shot creation next to Jimmy. That could come from a trade or internal development from Bam or Herro. We'll see how the offseason plays out. – 3:14 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Pat RIley: "I think we're seeing this in the league, if you want to win a championship, and you want to be a starter, you really have to become a two-way player today." – 2:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

And that’s all from the Pat Riley presser

Scratching that off the bucket list I guess – 1:57 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Updated this again with lots of good stuff from Pat Riley in this ongoing press conference, on views on roster, Bam, Herro, Tucker, Oladipo, a lot more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Pat Riley addresses offseason plans, Herro as starter, Lowry conditioning, Adebayo improvement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley when asked about potentially slotting someone next to Jimmy Butler as another big time scorer:

Brings up Bam Adebayo again to put more on his scoring plate

“Maybe this is where internally it’s time to go in that direction with more responsibility.” – 1:41 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lots of good stuff from Pat Riley in his ongoing press conference. We're updating it every minute: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:34 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Pat Riley, 77, says he’s not going anywhere: “I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can right now.” – 1:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pat Riley said he'll meet with Erik Spoelstra about various things this offseason, including: "How can Bam be developed in a way to improve his consistent shot ability every night? Getting 15 shots every night, quality shots that he can get and create." – 1:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley on Bam Adebayo:

“He’s been asked to do a lot of things as a young player.”

“He’s always getting somebody open. Duncan should give him half his check. Tyler should pay him half his check. Max should give him half his check.” – 1:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley on Kyle Lowry’s conditioning:

“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player…is that you have to be in world class shape, you just have to be.”

“He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.” – 1:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Pat Riley on Heat's next step, "We have to be proactive in improving the team." sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pat Riley on P.J. Tucker potentially becoming a free agent this summer: "I'd love to have Tuck back next year. He's part of our core. … He's special." – 1:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley:

“I’d love to have Tuck back next year. He’s part of our core…He’s special.” – 1:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley on PJ Tucker

“PJ is like a cornerstone, like when UD was in his prime.” – 1:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley really harping on defense right now

“That’s where we as a team have to win.”

Says he won’t ever blame losing on poor shooting, since this team is all about the defensive side of the ball – 1:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley on Duncan Robinson

“The first playoff game this year he got 27 points. He’s a specialist and you can’t win in this league without having one.”

“But I saw improvement in his game where he’s going downhill.”

Mentions needing to improve defensively – 1:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pat Riley on Herro wanting to start: "If he wants to be a starter, we'll see in October. That's something that you earn." – 1:21 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley on Tyler Herro wanting to start:

“As far as being a starter, come to training camp and win it.” – 1:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley on Tyler Herro:

He goes on and on about how he can score in every spot on the floor

“And he’s 22.”

“The next step for him…if you want to win a championship and you want to be a starter, you have to become a two-way player.” – 1:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley:

“I like the team that we have. I like the core. So let’s see where we can go internally. And let’s see where we can go if something presents itself, if that’s a viable option.” – 1:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pat Riley: "We're always going to try to improve the team. … You can always use more, but it has to be a good fit." Riley said the Heat will "explore" the market like it always does. – 1:12 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Pat Riley says the Heat – again, and as always – will look and explore upgrades. “If there’s one out there, throw him to me. You can always use more, but it’s got to be a good fit.” – 1:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pat Riley opens the press conference: "I thought we had an absolutely great year. … I was proud of the team. I'm proud of the coaches." – 1:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pat Riley opens:

“I thought we had an absolutely great year. We had a tremendous story that was developing. But with a lot of stories, the endings aren’t very good.” pic.twitter.com/m2lTGIQ45g – 1:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

For those seeking to view Pat Riley’s annual postseason media session:

We will be streaming Pat Riley’s upcoming press conference (scheduled for 1 p.m.) on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.

Watch it here: bspts.cc/miami-heat-pre… – 12:53 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Pat Riley's state of the franchise press conference will be streamed on BallySports.com at 1 p.m. – 12:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pat Riley speaking to the media this afternoon for his end of the season press conference. Stay tuned for updates beginning around 1 p.m. – 11:57 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Stay locked in here for updates

I’ll be in attendance covering the Pat Riley presser later today 👀 – 8:58 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami's Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM

