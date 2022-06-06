How Do Younger Elected Officials Make Policy Differently?

Disclaimer: This article is a follow up to previous articles on the food truck movement across the United States and specifically Michigan. This article is not intended to provide specific endorsement or support for a specific business enterprise but to provide educational information and resources when considering this business model of food delivery. Food trucks continue to be a popular mode of food delivery in communities across the state of Michigan. The advancement of this delivery strategy could continue to provide Michigan communities with food at many different venues, including festivals, special events and static food service locations. One example of a true mobile unit is in Port Huron and the greater St. Clair County area is Eli’s Eats in the Streets.

