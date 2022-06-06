ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Homework with Mitch Kuffa: Basic List of Home Construction

By Mitch Kuffa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for some Homework? No, no, not that kind of homework. Home Inspector Mitch Kuffa shares his experiences and insights in his Homework series. In this episode, Mitch tackles the basic list of 80 items that all home construction workers should go through when constructing a house....

Mobile Food Truck Strategies

Disclaimer: This article is a follow up to previous articles on the food truck movement across the United States and specifically Michigan. This article is not intended to provide specific endorsement or support for a specific business enterprise but to provide educational information and resources when considering this business model of food delivery. Food trucks continue to be a popular mode of food delivery in communities across the state of Michigan. The advancement of this delivery strategy could continue to provide Michigan communities with food at many different venues, including festivals, special events and static food service locations. One example of a true mobile unit is in Port Huron and the greater St. Clair County area is Eli’s Eats in the Streets.
PORT HURON, MI
DTE fires up new natural gas power plant in East China Township

DTE’s new $951-million 1,150-megawatt combined-cycle power plant, fueled by natural gas, officially began operation on June 6 in East China Township. The plant will serve 850,000 customers in southeast Michigan. DTE broke ground on the Blue Water Energy Center in 2018 and about 700 people worked to construct the...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Trio of road work projects starting Monday in Lapeer, St. Clair counties

Plenty of summer road work gets underway starting next week in Lapeer and St. Clair counties, focusing on maintenance and life extension. The M-24 carpool lot in Columbiaville will be closed for resurfacing next Monday, June 13 until Thursday, June 16. The lot, located north of Barnes Lake Road in Lapeer County is due for the work to smooth out the lot and extend its life.
LAPEER, MI

