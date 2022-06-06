ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Network analyst ranks Justin Jefferson as best receiver under age 25

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s a good thing Justin Jefferson is rocking the Randy Moss afro these days because he’s truly walking in the shadows of one of the greatest receivers that ever lived.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager put together a ranking of the top-five receivers under the age of 25. On a list that also had players like Ja’Marr Chase, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, Jefferson was the No. 1-ranked receiver.

Some have really undersold his accomplishments last season mostly because the Vikings didn’t make the postseason, again.

But there really is no denying the fact that the former No. 22 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft is on track to having a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Jefferson came within 17 yards of surpassing Moss and setting a new franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. He also broke Odell Beckham Jr.’s record for most receiving yards in the first two NFL seasons (3,016).

In just last season alone, he compiled 108 receptions for 1,616 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

And to think, that was when head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak were overseeing things. Now, Jefferson will be playing under the same sophisticated offense that helped Cooper Kupp amass a league-best 145 receptions for 1,943 yards and 16 touchdowns.

A third-year takeoff could be in store for the man known as “Jets.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
