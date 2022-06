Hyde Park, New York had a cameo on a trending Netflix show recently. Did you catch it?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on appearances in movies or television shows. This latest reference has a lot of people surprised a few weeks ago. We just found out that pop singer Cardi B was interviewed by David Letterman for his new series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. I don't know how they were able to keep it a secret for so long but Cardi B and David Letterman apparently both made a trip to Hyde Park, New York back in January to visit the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Museum after Dave learned that she was such a big fan.

