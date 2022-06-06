ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Summer Orchestra Camp

By Carroll Buckley
 3 days ago

Students entering the fourth through the ninth grades are invited to attend a Summer Orchestra Camp. The Southwest High School Orchestra...

More Graduations

Graduations continue in the Imperial Valley. Thursday night will see the Brawley Union High School seniors receive diplomas. The ceremonies will be held at Warne Field starting at 8:00 p.m. Also Thursday night Holtville High School will hold commencement exercises at the high school football field. The Vikings ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m.
IMPERIAL, CA
IVC Named Finalist for 2023 Aspen Prize

Imperial Valley College is one of ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The $1 million prize is the nation's highest signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving, and equitable outcomes for students. IVC is the only California community college on the list of finalists. Imperial Valley College Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson said," It is such an honor to be recognized as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation. It says a lot about the commitment to excellence that we collectively have". The Aspen Prize selection process began in October 2021. The top prize is awarded every two years to honor colleges that show outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor's attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023.
COLLEGES
Local Assembly Race

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is facing a stiff challenge to his seat. The incumbent Democrat leads Republican challenger Ian Weeks by almost 2 to 1 in Imperial County but in Riverside County the incumbent has 47.6% of the votes while Weeks has 43.3%. A margin of 50.1% is necessary to avoid a runoff in November.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Conserve Alert in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning and the Imperial Irrigation District has responded with a Conserve Alert. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley are expected to reach 115 degrees this weekend and the IID is asking customers to do what they can to keep cool while helping the local electric grid. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening and the IID, while planning for summer conditions and high energy demands, encourages customers to voluntarily take actions to conserve energy during periods of high heat. This takes stress off the local grid and can help avoid power outages.
IMPERIAL, CA
COVID Numbers Steady

The latest numbers provided by the Imperial County Public Health Department shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases has apparently leveled off. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 414 active cases of the coronavirus and it's variants in the county. That is down slightly from the 428 reported on Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to the virus has remained at 938.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Still Counting

The Imperial County Elections Department is still counting ballots. As of noon Thursday, there are reportedly over 11,800 unprocessed ballots from the Tuesday Statewide Primary Election. That number may change as Vote-BY-Mail ballots, postmarked on or before June 7, 2022, can be received until June 14. Updates are expected as the count goes on.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
COVID Numbers Jump

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County jumped over the past week. According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, there are now 428 active cases of COVID-19, that's up from 304 just 5 days ago. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus also went up. There were 935 deaths recorded last Thursday and as of Tuesday, June 7, the number stood at 938. The county has a 14.5% positivity rate with 19.3 new cases per day per 100,000 population.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Excessive Heat Warning

While summer does not officially begin until June 21 the heat will arrive early. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial Valley and most of Arizona. The Warning is for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley may peak at 115 by Saturday until dropping a bit into the first of next week. NWS says there is high risk for heat-related illnesses. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors, drink more water than usual and avoid alcoholic, sugary or caffeinated drinks. It's also suggested that you keep an eye out for those with a higher vulnerability to heat.
ENVIRONMENT
Congressional Race Results

The race for the U. S. Representative, 25th District will be decided with Riverside County votes. Democrat Raul Ruiz not only has a nearly 2 to 1 lead over Imperil Valley physician Brian Tyson on the Imperial County ballot but has over 60% of the vote in Riverside County. In Riverside, Dr. Tyson is third behind Ruiz and Brian Hawkins.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Election Update

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has issued an Unofficial Election Results update. The update includes polling site ballots and vote-by-mail ballots received or post-marked on or before election day. According to the information there are more than 87,000 registered voters in Imperial County and as of Wednesday afternoon nearly 5,500 ballots have been counted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
State Senate

Early results from the 18th State Senate District race show Democrat Steve Padila with a significant lead. Padilla has a 700-vote edge in Imperial County but in San Diego County, where the majority of voters are, the Democrat leads Republican challenger Alejandro Galicia by a wide margin, 61% to 38% of the votes counted so far.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
County Announces Road Closures

Imperial County Department of Public Works has issued an advisory for several road closures. Dogwood Road will be closed from Highway 86 to Cole Road, Willoughby from Clark to Kloke, Kloke from Willoughby to Cole, Clark from Wahl to State Route 98 and Ware Road from Fawcett to Jasper. The closures are in affect now through completion of the Dogwood Road Bridge. Detour routes are posted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Stolen Van Recovered

A van reported stolen from U-Haul was recovered Wednesday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the area of 8th and Adams Avenue after an Automated License Plate Reader (LPR) detected a 2021 van with U-Haul markings that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located a about 20 minutes later and officers observed a woman loading groceries in the van. The vehicle was stopped, and officers detained the woman who was driving the van. She was cited and released for Grand Theft Auto.
EL CENTRO, CA

