Summer Orchestra Camp

Imperial Valley College is one of ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The $1 million prize is the nation's highest signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving, and equitable outcomes for students. IVC is the only California community college on the list of finalists. Imperial Valley College Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson said," It is such an honor to be recognized as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation. It says a lot about the commitment to excellence that we collectively have". The Aspen Prize selection process began in October 2021. The top prize is awarded every two years to honor colleges that show outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor's attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO