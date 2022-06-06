ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

IID Board Meets

By Carroll Buckley
 3 days ago

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday. The meeting...

Holtville Pool Reopens

The Gene Layton Pool in Holtville will reopen. The municipal pool has undergone a makeover since being closed nearly 2 years ago. The City of Holtville used funds from the 2018 State Parks Bond Per Capita Grant, donations from the Imperial Irrigation District and the community, as well as local funding. The $264,000 project was completed by Exquisite Pools Custom Creations of El Centro. Alex Garrido, the owner of Exquisite Pools, also provided multiple additions beyond the scope of the project as donations. The pool was closed for nearly two years because of significant degradation to the over 60-year-old pool. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9AM on Friday, June 10, 2022, and the pool will open for business at 10AM that day.
HOLTVILLE, CA
Local Assembly Race

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is facing a stiff challenge to his seat. The incumbent Democrat leads Republican challenger Ian Weeks by almost 2 to 1 in Imperial County but in Riverside County the incumbent has 47.6% of the votes while Weeks has 43.3%. A margin of 50.1% is necessary to avoid a runoff in November.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Election Update

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has issued an Unofficial Election Results update. The update includes polling site ballots and vote-by-mail ballots received or post-marked on or before election day. According to the information there are more than 87,000 registered voters in Imperial County and as of Wednesday afternoon nearly 5,500 ballots have been counted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Pool Party

It's a Summer Kick off Pool Party Saturday. To celebrate the season opening of the El Centro Aquatic Center and the return of the Lazt River, the City of El Centro will host the pool party from 5 PM to 9 PM. The event is free. Cabanas will be available for rent. Concessions will be open as well. The Lazy River will be open for the summer on Fridays from 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturdays from 2 PM to 7 PM and Sundays from 1 PM to 5 PM.
EL CENTRO, CA
Congressional Race Results

The race for the U. S. Representative, 25th District will be decided with Riverside County votes. Democrat Raul Ruiz not only has a nearly 2 to 1 lead over Imperil Valley physician Brian Tyson on the Imperial County ballot but has over 60% of the vote in Riverside County. In Riverside, Dr. Tyson is third behind Ruiz and Brian Hawkins.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
County Announces Road Closures

Imperial County Department of Public Works has issued an advisory for several road closures. Dogwood Road will be closed from Highway 86 to Cole Road, Willoughby from Clark to Kloke, Kloke from Willoughby to Cole, Clark from Wahl to State Route 98 and Ware Road from Fawcett to Jasper. The closures are in affect now through completion of the Dogwood Road Bridge. Detour routes are posted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
More Graduations

Graduations continue in the Imperial Valley. Thursday night will see the Brawley Union High School seniors receive diplomas. The ceremonies will be held at Warne Field starting at 8:00 p.m. Also Thursday night Holtville High School will hold commencement exercises at the high school football field. The Vikings ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m.
IMPERIAL, CA
IVC Named Finalist for 2023 Aspen Prize

Imperial Valley College is one of ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The $1 million prize is the nation's highest signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving, and equitable outcomes for students. IVC is the only California community college on the list of finalists. Imperial Valley College Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson said," It is such an honor to be recognized as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation. It says a lot about the commitment to excellence that we collectively have". The Aspen Prize selection process began in October 2021. The top prize is awarded every two years to honor colleges that show outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor's attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023.
COLLEGES
Conserve Alert in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning and the Imperial Irrigation District has responded with a Conserve Alert. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley are expected to reach 115 degrees this weekend and the IID is asking customers to do what they can to keep cool while helping the local electric grid. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening and the IID, while planning for summer conditions and high energy demands, encourages customers to voluntarily take actions to conserve energy during periods of high heat. This takes stress off the local grid and can help avoid power outages.
IMPERIAL, CA
Military Aircraft Crashes Near Glamis

A U.S. Marine aircraft crashed near Glamis Thursday afternoon. The aircraft, said to be a tilt-roter V-2 Osprey, went down at about 1:00 p.m. First responders at the scene said that it appeared all aboard the aircraft died in the crash. The Osprey, was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corp Air Station Miramar San Diego. Units of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are based at Yuma Marine Corp Air Station.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Excessive Heat Warning

While summer does not officially begin until June 21 the heat will arrive early. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial Valley and most of Arizona. The Warning is for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley may peak at 115 by Saturday until dropping a bit into the first of next week. NWS says there is high risk for heat-related illnesses. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors, drink more water than usual and avoid alcoholic, sugary or caffeinated drinks. It's also suggested that you keep an eye out for those with a higher vulnerability to heat.
ENVIRONMENT
Stolen Van Recovered

A van reported stolen from U-Haul was recovered Wednesday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the area of 8th and Adams Avenue after an Automated License Plate Reader (LPR) detected a 2021 van with U-Haul markings that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located a about 20 minutes later and officers observed a woman loading groceries in the van. The vehicle was stopped, and officers detained the woman who was driving the van. She was cited and released for Grand Theft Auto.
EL CENTRO, CA

