The Best Law Schools In The World (2022)

By Staci Zaretsky
 3 days ago

School may be out for the summer, but we’ve got just what every lawyer and law student wants to see: a ranking of the best law schools in the world. Move over U.S. News, because we’re about to go global. Before we get to the World Law...

It Might Be Unfair For Full-Time Law Students To Compete With Part-Time Ones

Many law schools across the country have part-time programs through which students can obtain law degrees during nights and weekends while maintaining a full-time job. In many instances, part-time students can obtain a law degree in only one more year than it takes full-time students. It can be very difficult for part-time students to handle the duties of being a student along with the work responsibilities and possibly family obligations that these sometimes-older law students may face. Since most law school classes are graded on a curve, it might be unfair for part-time students to compete for grades against full-time ones because full-time students have more time to study and fewer obligations outside of school.
The 2022 ATL Top 50 Law School Rankings Are Here

It’s time for the 10th annual ATL Top 50 Law School Rankings. As always, our rankings prioritize outcomes above all other factors, as we believe that the relative quality of schools is a function of how they deliver on the promise of gainful legal employment. Our rankings are the...
This Biglaw Chair Leads His Firm With Old-Fashioned Flair

In a world with so many texts and emails, putting the thought onto the written page feels meaningful. — Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp, explaining to Jenna Greene of Reuters why he uses handwritten, mailed letters to praise the people he works with at the firm. Given “how much emotion and passion and a piece of themselves that people put into their work,” Gorp said in his interview with Greene, “[w]e’re trying to make the place more personable.” As noted by Reuters, Gorp gave a keynote address at Fordham last month where he said he wanted attorneys and staff at the firm to “feel like they’re part of a community of support” and to “feel proud when they mention to their friends ‘I work for this law firm.’”
How Pirate Representation Became Howdy Partner -- See Also

I’m sorry, I thought this was America! Lawyers still facing legal trouble because of the whole waving guns at unarmed protestors thing. Yieldstreet is offering access to a well-known industry player. Here's how you can target long-term appreciation in patent portfolios.
DACA Entrepreneurs Must Have A Path To Citizenship

A path to citizenship for undocumented people in the U.S. has been debated for decades. The urgency has never been more clear that it is right now. Unfortunately, however, with midterm elections around the corner, any meaningful discussion on immigration reform will likely fall onto the “talk later” list. But lives and the economy can no longer wait for “later.” Entrepreneurs who are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, specifically, are a category of people who can help boost the U.S. economy. Here’s an example of one of my clients capable of doing just that.
Remote Roles May Be Going Extinct For Biglaw Associates And Staffers

Thanks to the pandemic, Biglaw firms were forced into a whole new world of remote and hybrid workplaces. For more than two years, many firms specifically instructed and encouraged associates and staff to work remotely. But now that worries over COVID-19 seem to be subsiding even amid an uptick in reported cases, remote work as an attorney or legal professional may be coming to an end — and for associates and staff, that’s a very daunting concept.
After Bankruptcy Gambit Implodes, Alex Jones Is Back In State Court And Facing Fresh Sanctions Demands

Last week, Alex Jones’s lawyers stomped out of bankruptcy court in Texas practically wailing and rending their garments at the unfairness of it all. How very dare the US Trustee suggest that declaring three worthless shell companies bankrupt and removing the Sandy Hook tort cases to federal court on the eve of trial was a cynical ploy to evade justice?
eDiscovery For All! How The Cloud Has Democratized Tech

EDiscovery tools featuring artificial intelligence components might appear to be the exclusive domain of big firms and well-funded legal departments. But the cloud has democratized technology for attorneys, and the tools you need may be more cost-effective than you think. So, in this episode of the Non-Eventcast, we invited Jeffrey...
Lawyers Misbehaving From Coast To Coast

One of the fun things about being a lawyer for many years is that there is no end of lawyer hijinks to discuss. Here are two peeps with instant name recognition for most lawyers in the country, not just in the parched Golden State. The State Bar of California has...
A Well-Regulated Surplusage

Remember when the Second Amendment had multiple clauses? Because the Supreme Court sure doesn’t!. As we wait on public outcry over yet another school massacre to fade from the headlines so the Supreme Court can release the Bruen opinion rewriting the Second Amendment, I got an opportunity to sit down with religious studies teacher John Brooks for his podcast Hard to Believe. We chat about the legal history of the Amendment as well as the cultural shifts that brought the Court to this moment. It allowed me to take a few steps outside of the purely legal lens and also talk about how wildly the pop culture portrayal of guns has shifted over the last few decades too.
