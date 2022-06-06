The Best Law Schools In The World (2022)

Remember when the Second Amendment had multiple clauses? Because the Supreme Court sure doesn’t!. As we wait on public outcry over yet another school massacre to fade from the headlines so the Supreme Court can release the Bruen opinion rewriting the Second Amendment, I got an opportunity to sit down with religious studies teacher John Brooks for his podcast Hard to Believe. We chat about the legal history of the Amendment as well as the cultural shifts that brought the Court to this moment. It allowed me to take a few steps outside of the purely legal lens and also talk about how wildly the pop culture portrayal of guns has shifted over the last few decades too.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO