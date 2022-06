The Edisto Island Open Land Trust will hold their annual auction online June 17 and 18, and anyone can participate. The event will conclude with a party on Edisto Beach at Bay Creek Park, Saturday June 18 from 5 PM - 8 PM with delicious food catered by Briny Swine and Ella & Ollie's, a full bar and breathtaking views of Big Bay Creek at sunset! This party is going to offer all kinds of awesome extras only for attendees, which include several live auction items, a wine pull, and live music by Sam Plexico! The Party at Bay Creek Park is anticipated to sell out, so be sure to get your tickets soon.

EDISTO ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO