Vehicle crashes on Hwy. 6 near Hagewood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who died in a fiery multiple car crash on Highway 80 was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner Thursday. The coroner says 56-year-old James Ellis Dowden died in the May 27 collision. The crash involved three vehicles. A pickup truck was heading...
A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a Ruston Police officer observed her allegedly walking along the road with her pants down below her buttocks. RPD Officer K. Davidson had dealt with Martha Jackson, 33, of Dubach, earlier when she reportedly was walking in the roadway and throwing rocks at cars.
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives have made an arrest in the May 26 shooting death of a Campti man, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release. Darrion Lamar Simmons 20, was arrested Friday night at his home on Pasture Road. He is being held in...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport home in the Martin Luther King neighborhood went up in flames Thursday morning but no injuries have been reported. The fire in the 2000 block of Wool Street was reported at 10:30 a.m. Ten fire units and 30 firefighters responded. Special Operations Chief Skip Pinkston...
Concerned citizen Penny Durham wants to combat crime in Shreveport by bringing existing resources in the area together. The Be-You-Tiful Camp will take place at the Independence Stadium Skybox. Organization hopes to teach everyday skills to young men. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The program starts on June 29 and...
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are facing criminal charges in Bossier Parish following an undercover investigation of store clerks selling alcohol to underage buyers. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigated the Shed Road Mini Mart on Tuesday after receiving a tip that a store...
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A 56-year-old man is behind bars following an assault that left one person injured. Jimmy Roland Herndon of Marshall is charged with a count of assault causing bodily injury. Dispatchers got the call around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, to a restaurant in the 5500...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have made three arrests in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport teen who was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout while inside her home in early May. Landry Anglin, 13, died shortly after she was struck and wounded inside her South...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Kabrodrick L. Mitchell, 28, of Hoyte Drive in Shreveport, was found shot several times in his vehicle just after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jamison Street, in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Trout Creek Fire Department in Newton County says it’s the first time in their history that they’ve ever landed two helicopters at their fire station. That was the scenario following an ATV crash which occurred shortly before 4:00 Sunday afternoon on County Road 3073 near County Road 3063.
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person dead and 2 others injured. This call came into dispatch at 9:58 p.m. from the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue, which is located in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located 2 victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their body. 1 victim had been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Bossier City housekeeping company is accused of stealing from clients’ houses, and now police are looking for other possible victims who may have used her services. According to police, the owner of HeavenScent Housekeeping, 39-year-old Sarah Cockrell was arrested...
Three men from Shreveport, Louisiana have been sentenced for illegally possessing firearms. The men, LilTerrence Pierce, 27, and Keyon Coleman, 19. Pierce was sentenced to 87 months (12 years, 3 months) in prison, and Coleman was sentenced to 30 months (2 years, 6 months) in prison. Both men will serve 3 years of supervised release following their release from prison.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in West Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the home in Forest Mobile Home Estates in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Public Information Officer Robert Taggart.
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of I-220. An unidentified driver was killed in this crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2018 Ram pickup west in the I-20 eastbound travel lanes. The Ram collided head-on with the Ford, causing both vehicles to exit the road. The Ram caught fire as a result of the crash.
MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking a man following a shooting at a clothing store Monday afternoon on East End Boulevard. 39-year-old Montrell Antwon Hatton of Marshall is accused of wounding two female victims who were taken to the hospital. Police say he had left the scene when they arrived and is now sought on two aggravated assault warrants. Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup truck. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a deadly shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood Tuesday. Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Jamison Street. When...
SOUTH TOLEDO BEND, Texas — An 18-year-old man lost his life Monday evening near the Toledo Bend dam. The man ,who has not been identified, drowned at the spillway of the dam according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell. The sheriff's department received a call about the drowning at...
Shreveport police are investigating another murder in our community. This latest incident happened on Jamison Street in the Martin Luther King Drive neighborhood. Three people were in a car when one of them was shot and killed. Another person had already been rushed to the hospital by private car. Another person was taken in for questioning. Witnesses tell officers the suspect fled in what is described as a bright orange Dodge Challenger. Detectives are searching for that person now.
