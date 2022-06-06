ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Poll shows Virginia Democrats, Republicans neck and neck in Congressional races

By Tyler Arnold
Inside Nova
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – With elections about five months away, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in a generic Congressional ballot conducted by Public Policy Polling. About 46% of survey respondents intend to vote for a Democrat in the upcoming Congressional elections and about 45% plan...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 2


wypr.org

Republican primary for Governor likely a two-way race

Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary is coming down to a race between a former member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s cabinet and a pro-Trump freshman delegate who introduced a resolution in the last General Assembly session to impeach Hogan over his handling of the COVID pandemic. Republican leaders say Kelly...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNS

Virginia Senator speaks on proposed gun control legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Inside Nova

Judge rules against early Virginia House elections

(The Center Square) – A federal judge dismissed a civil lawsuit that sought to force the Virginia House of Delegates to hold elections this year, which means the elections will be in 2023, unless another case arises and a judge issues a new ruling. Paul Goldman, who is a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia lawmakers table Commanders stadium bill

A bill that would allow the use of state tax incentives to help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia won’t see a vote this year, with state house leaders announcing that the legislation won’t advance when the General Assembly enters its final session for the year.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Delegate Bloxom updates on passage of Virginia’s budget

Hi, this is Rob Bloxom with an overview of the budget that we have sent to Governor Youngkin for his approval. In this update I will cover the State of Virginia as a whole and next week I will concentrate on the appropriations the 100th District received. We had historic revenues fueled by the federal recovery money flow both directly to the state and the increase in spending into our economy. We took what I believe is a prudent path and addressed future liabilities to protect us from any downturns in the economy. We made a large deposit into the Virginia Retirement System to improve the status of state employees and teacher retirement funds. We prepaid money into the rainy day fund as well as the reserve fund that will bring the combined balance to a 3.8 billion dollar record. Furthermore,we prefunded the scheduled manufacture employment incentives fund payouts. 2.5 billion dollars was paid to previously authorized and planned projects rather than using our bonding capacity and borrowing the money.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elaine Luria
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin is more popular in Virginia than Biden is, poll says

House Democrats elected a new leader last week – Don Scott of Portsmouth – and he quickly put out a statement blasting Gov. Glenn Youngkin:. “I’m not afraid to stand up and say it: Youngkin and his party don’t care one bit about effective governance or how their decisions impact everyday Virginians. They are happy to sit back and stoke the flames of the culture war while our constituents struggle to make ends meet.”
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiaviews.com

Va. school board south over transgender student policies

Virginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington Blade...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Virginia Sheriff’s Association names Senator Lewis Legislator of the Year Award

At the 2022 Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Spring Conference in Norfolk, the Virginia Sheriff’s Association presented Senator Lynwood Lewis with the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award. According to the VSI, this Award is given annually to a legislator for outstanding legislative service in the improvement of law enforcement and criminal justice within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
southhillenterprise.com

From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Tax Relief Coming Eventually!

Last Wednesday, a budget agreement was reached between House and Senate negotiators. We have been waiting since mid-March for an agreement to be reached. Many have asked: “What took so long?” There is no clear answer, however, there is always negotiation on the budget and compromise. Knowing this, it should not have taken eleven weeks. Clearly, Senate Democrats had no sense of urgency.
Inside Nova

Virginia records net loss in state-to-state migration over five years

(The Center Square) – From 2015 to 2020, Virginia recorded a net loss of 62,000 people in state-to-state migration, according to a report released by the Virginia Public Access Project based on IRS migration data. Many Virginians opted to leave the commonwealth and either go to neighboring states or...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level

ARLINGTON —  In a talk with high school students Monday, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said that after years of congressional inaction on gun violence, he is hopeful lawmakers may be able to make some progress this month.  It was the second time in the past five years that Kaine has visited Wakefield High School. The […] The post Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Franklin News Post

Editorial: Proposed state budget could make some Southwest Virginia wishes come true

What a pleasant surprise when news takes a happy turn. Gratifying as the tax breaks included in the state budget passed Wednesday will be to the inflation-afflicted wallets of Virginia taxpayers — with a repeal of the state’s share of the grocery tax and an increase in the standard deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 per person — lawmakers also saw fit to take real advantage of the commonwealth’s flush coffers, to the potential benefit of all.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginians could receive up to $500 in tax rebates under new budget

Virginia taxpayers could be eligible for tax rebates of up to $500 under the new state budget passed by the General Assembly. The compromise budget that state lawmakers approved at the beginning of June includes direct tax relief, authorizing rebate checks of up to $250 per single filer and $500 per married couple, slightly lower than what Republicans had first proposed.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Biggest cities in Virginia 150 years ago

(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
VIRGINIA STATE

