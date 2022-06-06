Poll shows Virginia Democrats, Republicans neck and neck in Congressional races
By Tyler Arnold
3 days ago
(The Center Square) – With elections about five months away, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in a generic Congressional ballot conducted by Public Policy Polling. About 46% of survey respondents intend to vote for a Democrat in the upcoming Congressional elections and about 45% plan...
Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary is coming down to a race between a former member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s cabinet and a pro-Trump freshman delegate who introduced a resolution in the last General Assembly session to impeach Hogan over his handling of the COVID pandemic. Republican leaders say Kelly...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say they’re in support of bipartisan efforts of addressing gun violence. Now, they say it is about getting Republicans across the aisle to vote for a deal. “We are the only industrial country in the world that has...
(The Center Square) – A federal judge dismissed a civil lawsuit that sought to force the Virginia House of Delegates to hold elections this year, which means the elections will be in 2023, unless another case arises and a judge issues a new ruling. Paul Goldman, who is a...
A bill that would allow the use of state tax incentives to help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia won’t see a vote this year, with state house leaders announcing that the legislation won’t advance when the General Assembly enters its final session for the year.
Hi, this is Rob Bloxom with an overview of the budget that we have sent to Governor Youngkin for his approval. In this update I will cover the State of Virginia as a whole and next week I will concentrate on the appropriations the 100th District received. We had historic revenues fueled by the federal recovery money flow both directly to the state and the increase in spending into our economy. We took what I believe is a prudent path and addressed future liabilities to protect us from any downturns in the economy. We made a large deposit into the Virginia Retirement System to improve the status of state employees and teacher retirement funds. We prepaid money into the rainy day fund as well as the reserve fund that will bring the combined balance to a 3.8 billion dollar record. Furthermore,we prefunded the scheduled manufacture employment incentives fund payouts. 2.5 billion dollars was paid to previously authorized and planned projects rather than using our bonding capacity and borrowing the money.
House Democrats elected a new leader last week – Don Scott of Portsmouth – and he quickly put out a statement blasting Gov. Glenn Youngkin:. “I’m not afraid to stand up and say it: Youngkin and his party don’t care one bit about effective governance or how their decisions impact everyday Virginians. They are happy to sit back and stoke the flames of the culture war while our constituents struggle to make ends meet.”
Virginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington Blade...
• During a visit to Bristol, Gov. Glenn Youngkin “hinted that he’ll tinker with the state budget to push for ‘lab schools’ and cut the gas tax.”—Washington Post. • Common Good Virginia, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s PAC, has raised $2 million for Democrats running in races this cycle.—The Hill.
At the 2022 Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Spring Conference in Norfolk, the Virginia Sheriff’s Association presented Senator Lynwood Lewis with the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award. According to the VSI, this Award is given annually to a legislator for outstanding legislative service in the improvement of law enforcement and criminal justice within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Last Wednesday, a budget agreement was reached between House and Senate negotiators. We have been waiting since mid-March for an agreement to be reached. Many have asked: “What took so long?” There is no clear answer, however, there is always negotiation on the budget and compromise. Knowing this, it should not have taken eleven weeks. Clearly, Senate Democrats had no sense of urgency.
(The Center Square) – From 2015 to 2020, Virginia recorded a net loss of 62,000 people in state-to-state migration, according to a report released by the Virginia Public Access Project based on IRS migration data. Many Virginians opted to leave the commonwealth and either go to neighboring states or...
ARLINGTON — In a talk with high school students Monday, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said that after years of congressional inaction on gun violence, he is hopeful lawmakers may be able to make some progress this month. It was the second time in the past five years that Kaine has visited Wakefield High School. The […]
What a pleasant surprise when news takes a happy turn. Gratifying as the tax breaks included in the state budget passed Wednesday will be to the inflation-afflicted wallets of Virginia taxpayers — with a repeal of the state’s share of the grocery tax and an increase in the standard deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 per person — lawmakers also saw fit to take real advantage of the commonwealth’s flush coffers, to the potential benefit of all.
Virginia taxpayers could be eligible for tax rebates of up to $500 under the new state budget passed by the General Assembly. The compromise budget that state lawmakers approved at the beginning of June includes direct tax relief, authorizing rebate checks of up to $250 per single filer and $500 per married couple, slightly lower than what Republicans had first proposed.
