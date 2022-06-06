ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Temporary road closure on Tejon Street downtown starting June 8

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tejon Street will temporarily close between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue starting June 8 for about a week. Sidewalks will remain open but with detours. Some parking will still be available in front of businesses on the north and south ends of the block. No delivery trucks will be allowed within the closure.

The closure is due to utility work for the AdAmAn Alley project. The City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities have partnered with the Downtown Partnership and the AdAmAn Club to upgrade utilities and repave the alley to allow for the installation artwork in the alleys bounded by Nevada Avenue, Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street.

One westbound lane on Colorado Ave between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will also remain closed for the duration of the project.

The newly reconstructed alleys will be renamed “AdAmAn Alley” in honor of the heritage club celebrating its 100-year anniversary in December 2022. The AdAmAn is a group of mountaineers, who each year on December 30th and 31st, climb Barr Trail on the east face of Pikes Peak and at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve ignite a fireworks display on the summit.

Approximately 600 linear feet of alley will have 100+ year old utilities upgraded and pavement reconstructed. The surface will be reconstructed with the intent of supporting pedestrian accessibility throughout. Once the City and Colorado Springs Utilities have completed the utility and pavement work, the Downtown Partnership, along with the private property owners, will implement public art and other aesthetic improvements to create a more inviting place for people to gather.

For information on the utility and street work visit ColoradoSprings.Gov/adamanalley.

For information on the AdAmAn Alley project visit DowntownCS.Com/adaman.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Urban Construction#The Downtown Partnership
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

221
Followers
625
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy