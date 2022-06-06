Temporary road closure on Tejon Street downtown starting June 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tejon Street will temporarily close between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue starting June 8 for about a week. Sidewalks will remain open but with detours. Some parking will still be available in front of businesses on the north and south ends of the block. No delivery trucks will be allowed within the closure.

The closure is due to utility work for the AdAmAn Alley project. The City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities have partnered with the Downtown Partnership and the AdAmAn Club to upgrade utilities and repave the alley to allow for the installation artwork in the alleys bounded by Nevada Avenue, Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street.

One westbound lane on Colorado Ave between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will also remain closed for the duration of the project.

The newly reconstructed alleys will be renamed “AdAmAn Alley” in honor of the heritage club celebrating its 100-year anniversary in December 2022. The AdAmAn is a group of mountaineers, who each year on December 30th and 31st, climb Barr Trail on the east face of Pikes Peak and at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve ignite a fireworks display on the summit.

Approximately 600 linear feet of alley will have 100+ year old utilities upgraded and pavement reconstructed. The surface will be reconstructed with the intent of supporting pedestrian accessibility throughout. Once the City and Colorado Springs Utilities have completed the utility and pavement work, the Downtown Partnership, along with the private property owners, will implement public art and other aesthetic improvements to create a more inviting place for people to gather.

For information on the utility and street work visit ColoradoSprings.Gov/adamanalley.

For information on the AdAmAn Alley project visit DowntownCS.Com/adaman.