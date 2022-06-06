What Does A Yellow Speed Limit Sign Mean In Massachusetts?

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for some downpours coming Wednesday morning. It has been a little bit since we had a good old fashion downpour, but the timing on Wednesday will make for a slow morning commute in some areas.The first showers will arrive after midnight tonight, but the heaviest rain will occur between 5 a.m.-11 a.m. The heaviest rain will peak around 7 a.m.-9 a.m. in most of eastern Massachusetts and between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. over extreme southeastern Massachusetts.While we don't anticipate any severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, there certainly could be some embedded thunderstorms within the area of rain. Also, the heavy downpours will likely cause some localized street flooding. This will be short-lived, with the heaviest rain lasting only an hour or two.In many ways this is some welcome news. Much of eastern Massachusetts is currently in a "moderate drought."Very little rain fall in the last several weeks.If you include the rainfall forecast on Thursday as well, we could be in for 1-2 inches or more of rain in some parts of our area.Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO